The false start that Natalia París is charged for talking about the Government

The false start that Natalia París is charged for talking about the Government

One of the things that has not yet been able to change is the way in which Internet users give their opinion or give their opinion on a specific topic or because of the statements of someone famous. For this reason, when a person as mediatic as Natalia Paris He offers his words on a certain topic, users on social networks go with everything.

Although Natalia has not characterized herself as a person who gives her opinion on the situation in the country, on this occasion she wanted to talk about the sensations she has, after six months in which the left is in power in our country, where it has talked a lot about socialism and communism.

Precisely, the latter was the concept with which Natalia Paris became a trend again on social networks, since his comments given to the journalist Eve King about what is happening with the country, he spoke with full confidence about communism and the impact it has had through this presidential mandate.

“We are experiencing communism and if one knows a little bit of history, one realizes that communism has brought misery and poverty. I would think that it is not the solution”commented París, after being asked about what the current government has done with the country and its ideologies.

Despite the fact that she spoke properly, several followers stressed to her that communism is not the ideology of the current government, since Petro has always been described as a socialist, being a different concept from the one she mentioned in the interview.

Natalia París praises María Fernanda Cabal in an interview

In addition to speaking about his concern about what is happening with the current government, Eve King showed him a video in which Maria Fernanda Cabal He asks her if she has felt affected by the comments that call her rude and how she has done to continue her modeling career.

Faced with this question, the DJ and model answered the following: “When I see her, I say ‘what a wild woman’, speaking on social networks. That woman who is so intelligent and so outrageous for what she is doing ”. This opinion generated divided comments, precisely because of how controversial the Cabal representative has been.

See the full statements of Natalia París:

