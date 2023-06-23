The families behind El Heraldo

Recently, Grupo Semana, which is owned by the Gilinskis, announced that it will seek to acquire 100% of the shares of the Barranquilla newspaper, El Heraldo, something that took many by surprise.

Although the details of this agreement are still under review, it has been mentioned that both parties would have to meet certain conditions to make the sale and purchase effective.

Some of the conditions include the signing of a “definitive” contract, in addition to various legal agreements, since El Heraldo would continue to maintain its independence in its journalistic line and its formats.

This decision by the Gilinski Group responds in part to its intention to have a stronger presence in the country’s regions, something in which it has gradually been working, as happened months ago when it bought the newspaper El País de Cali, one of the media most important in southeastern Colombia.

Who were the owners of El Heraldo?

This important newspaper in the country was about to be sold to other Barranquilla businessmen from four important families in the region that ended up being snatched up by the Gilinskis, after Fernández Ortega and Luis Eduardo Manotas Llinás sold it to the also owners of Grupo Semana and not the Daes, the Minski, the Segebre and the Dávila Abondano.

El Heraldo was in the hands of three families that inherited the newspaper from those who founded this newspaper 89 years ago: Alberto Pumarejo, Juan B. Fernández Ortega and Luis Eduardo Manotas Llinás until this week had 33.3% of the shares of the company that now they will pass into the hands of Jaime Gilinski Bacal, the Colombian banker and businessman.

The Gilinsky strategy

As already mentioned, this is not the first time that this important business group has invested in this sector, since four years ago it began to create its digital strategy by buying Semana, and little by little it has sought to add new media in other cities to its project, even after the purchase of El País de Calí and El Heraldo de Barranquilla, businessmen would be interested in Vanguardía to get closer to eastern Colombia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

