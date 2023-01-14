The family of “Girl with Back Vegetables” responds that she earns 200,000 yuan a year: the fictional Bo Eyeball video should be rectified and violated portrait rights

On January 12, Zhaotong, Yunnan. A video of “a little girl carrying vegetables and walking forward with a basket bigger than a person” has aroused netizens’ attention to the little girl.

Later, the girl’s family responded that the conditions at home were not bad, and hoped that netizens would not misunderstand. At that time, I went to cut pigweed. The little girl watched the adults carry pigweed, so she let her carry it if she wanted to. There was only one vegetable in the basket.

In the video, a girl wearing a black top and pigtails is walking unsteadily on the road with pigtails on her back, which is half her height. Many netizens thought that her family was poor, and they expressed in the comment area that they wanted to know where she was and were willing to support her to go to school.

The girl’s parents responded angrily to this, and they wanted to hold the “rumour-mongering” photographer accountable, and used their children to “gain eyeballs” to get traffic, and said very confidently that they could earn 200,000 yuan a year, which is not poor.

Some experts said that the video is too popular now, without any confirmation, just add a title and spread it on the Internet, and some people will add some eye-catching plots and titles after secondary processing, such The vulgar wind should be rectified.

Fu Jian, director of Henan Zejin Law Firm, said that the photographer uploaded the video to the Internet without permission, violating the little girl’s right to portrait. According to the relevant provisions of my country’s “Civil Code”, without the consent of the portrait right holder, the portrait of the portrait right holder is not allowed to be produced, used, or published. Therefore, family members can ask the photographer to delete the video and apologize, and if they cause losses to others, they can demand compensation.