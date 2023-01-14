Home News The family of “Girl with Back Vegetables” responds to earning 200,000 yuan a year: the fictional eyeball video should be rectified and infringed on the right of portrait.
News

The family of “Girl with Back Vegetables” responds to earning 200,000 yuan a year: the fictional eyeball video should be rectified and infringed on the right of portrait.

by admin
The family of “Girl with Back Vegetables” responds to earning 200,000 yuan a year: the fictional eyeball video should be rectified and infringed on the right of portrait.

The family of “Girl with Back Vegetables” responds that she earns 200,000 yuan a year: the fictional Bo Eyeball video should be rectified and violated portrait rights

On January 12, Zhaotong, Yunnan. A video of “a little girl carrying vegetables and walking forward with a basket bigger than a person” has aroused netizens’ attention to the little girl.

Later, the girl’s family responded that the conditions at home were not bad, and hoped that netizens would not misunderstand. At that time, I went to cut pigweed. The little girl watched the adults carry pigweed, so she let her carry it if she wanted to. There was only one vegetable in the basket.

In the video, a girl wearing a black top and pigtails is walking unsteadily on the road with pigtails on her back, which is half her height. Many netizens thought that her family was poor, and they expressed in the comment area that they wanted to know where she was and were willing to support her to go to school.

The girl’s parents responded angrily to this, and they wanted to hold the “rumour-mongering” photographer accountable, and used their children to “gain eyeballs” to get traffic, and said very confidently that they could earn 200,000 yuan a year, which is not poor.

Some experts said that the video is too popular now, without any confirmation, just add a title and spread it on the Internet, and some people will add some eye-catching plots and titles after secondary processing, such The vulgar wind should be rectified.

Fu Jian, director of Henan Zejin Law Firm, said that the photographer uploaded the video to the Internet without permission, violating the little girl’s right to portrait. According to the relevant provisions of my country’s “Civil Code”, without the consent of the portrait right holder, the portrait of the portrait right holder is not allowed to be produced, used, or published. Therefore, family members can ask the photographer to delete the video and apologize, and if they cause losses to others, they can demand compensation.

See also  A car dealership in Shanghai caught fire and 12 luxury cars were burned!Car dealership boss and Tesla responded in multiple ways--Fast Technology--Technology Changes the Future

The family of

The family of

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

You may also like

He killed two women in the car: Levakovic...

Chinese New Year Culture “Fans” Foreign Friends Yantai...

The loneliness of the defendant Salvini: “Lamorgese did...

It will be demolished and rebuilt: work has...

Quri: A young man killed himself by hanging...

Noël Le Graët settles the accounts of his...

ʵƽйʽִʵ ŷ–

Senatorial: the electoral college convened for March 12,...

News Cameroon :: Case Marie-Jeanne Ongolo vs Mrs....

Minister Ngallè accused of having abandoned his housewife,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy