After the tragic death of Mr. Fernando Cardona Valencia, father of five children and grandfathera 72-year-old retiree, who died after receiving a stray bullet while entering the Cosmocentro shopping center in his vehicle, his family demands justice.

One of his sons, who was at the Forensic Medicine headquarters, after requesting that his identity be reserved, assured the 90 Minutes newscast that his family hopes the investigation will progress quickly to give clarity to the death of his father.

“The version that the Police gave us is that a thief had stolen a cell phone around Cosmocentro; the guards made the reaction, the thief shoots one of the security guards, the guard drops the revolver, the subject takes it and runs off and in the escape he makes two shots and one hits it on my dad’s head and kills him,” explained the son of the fatality.

“What the authorities have told me is that they have everything, the videos from security cameras; They have the two weapons, the traumatic one and the one from the guard, they have everything in the case, I imagine that they will be the documents that they will deliver to me today, with this to start the legal process and make the trial, ”he added.

The authorities’ report explains that the death of Fernando Cardona Valencia occurred after the persecution of some vigilantes to a subject who had stolen a cell phone.

“The events begin on Roosevelt Avenue with Calle 5; there, the guards of this shopping center were after a suspicious person who was carrying a traumatic weapon. There is a struggle with this suspect and he manages to take the guard’s weapon from the guard”; said Lieutenant Colonel Rodrigo Manrique Gómez, of the Cali Police.

The detainee was assessed by Legal Medicine due to the beating he received from the community who witnessed the unfortunate event.

