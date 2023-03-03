The family of the driver in the Wenzhou Tesla accident spoke up: I can’t remember the scene of the vehicle out of control, and my wife died and blamed myself

In recent years, Tesla vehicle out-of-control accidents have frequently attracted attention. On February 17 this year, a Tesla drove one kilometer into a bus in Ruian City, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, killing one and injuring the other.

According to the Red Star News report, after more than ten days of treatment, the driver, Mr. Qian, has woken up and was transferred from the ICU to the general ward. He can’t remember the scene of the car running out of control at a high speed. He only remembers the moment when he saved his wife and the sound of the final collision with the car in front.

When he learned of his wife’s death, Mr. Qian fell into deep self-blame. “He can’t remember exactly what happened in the middle. It belongs to post-traumatic stress disorder in medicine. Some of his behaviors are very abnormal now.” Mr. Yu said that after the car accident, his uncle broke four ribs and had fluid in his lungs. , Intracranial hematoma, rupture of the large and small intestines, and multiple damages to the spine and lumbar spine. The second surgery was done only 2 days ago.

Mr. Yu said that relevant Tesla personnel have not contacted the owner and his family so far, and he no longer has any expectations for Tesla.

“We have done investigations, Tesla has had so many accidents in China, and none of the cases were won by the car owner, so we did not want to make Tesla admit its mistakes through exposure. From our point of view, we hope Tesla We can face up to these problems and make up for the loopholes, because similar accidents will cause great disaster to the family.” Mr. Yu explained.

When the accident happened, Tesla told the media that it was very sad about the accident and would do its best to cooperate with the police investigation. It is understood that the case is still under further investigation.