In the Industrial Municipality there are two entities specialized in intra-family relations, they are the police stations located in the Santa Mónica and Camilo Torres neighborhoods. It would be covering the sun with one finger to say that Colombian society is fine, when it clearly is not. The beginning of the consumption of psychoactive substances at an early age, suicide and generalized violence show a bad panorama and this is due to the fact that families have been weakened.

Technology has invaded homes, time and relationships, each person is an island with Wi-Fi and that translates into communication problems, contradictory as it may seem. “We are ready to carry out all the orientations and preventions so that acts of intrafamily violence do not occur in the homes of Dos Quebradenses, with our psychosocial teams we are in a position to provide all those orientations or help that families need, we can guarantee to listen to our community” , said the family commissioner No. 1 Paula Marcela León.

Invitation to tolerance and respect

You or your group can request accompaniment and guidance at the facilities located at Cra. 19 N° 17-20 in the Santa Mónica neighborhood and at the House of Justice of Plan 3 of Camilo Torres or to the fixed number 606 311 65 66 Ext. 150. “It is extremely important that we continue working on the issue of prevention, we are willing and I invite you to come to our offices to continue helping you so that peace and harmony in our homes will always be the fundamental pillar”, indicated Commissioner León.

Types of intrafamily violence that occur the most

Physical violence, psychological violence (humiliation, insults and threats), sexual violence, economic violence (diversion or family economic mismanagement) and gender violence.

figures

462 protection measures in 2021, 468 in 2022 and so far this year 58 have been presented.