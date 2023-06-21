The famous Colombians who attended the premiere of ‘Elementos’

On Saturday June 17 Doors opened for attendees premiere of ‘Elements’ Disney Pixar production directed by the renowned American producer Peter Sohn, a movie of animated romance genre that seized its premiere in movie theaters in Colombia.

A genuine production, projected in a feature film set in the city, where elements such as live; Fire, water, earth and air and as it is noteworthy from Disney, a real fun and colorful animation.

A story that transcends love and dedication. The new movie Disney Pixar once again steals the hearts of all its viewers, with an adventure of love and family legacy.

In the elemental city reside ‘Ember’, a distinguished young woman fire element fightery Wade a relaxed boy of the water elementthere both will realize that they have more than one thing in common.

Besides, With the premiere of ‘Elements’, Disney Pixar introduced its first non-binary character, with the aim of not focusing exactly on sexual diversity, but on reflection from a world full of differences.