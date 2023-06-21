The famous Colombians who attended the premiere of ‘Elementos’
On Saturday June 17 Doors opened for attendees premiere of ‘Elements’ Disney Pixar production directed by the renowned American producer Peter Sohn, a movie of animated romance genre that seized its premiere in movie theaters in Colombia.
A genuine production, projected in a feature film set in the city, where elements such as live; Fire, water, earth and air and as it is noteworthy from Disney, a real fun and colorful animation.
A story that transcends love and dedication. The new movie Disney Pixar once again steals the hearts of all its viewers, with an adventure of love and family legacy.
In the elemental city reside ‘Ember’, a distinguished young woman fire element fightery Wade a relaxed boy of the water elementthere both will realize that they have more than one thing in common.
Besides, With the premiere of ‘Elements’, Disney Pixar introduced its first non-binary character, with the aim of not focusing exactly on sexual diversity, but on reflection from a world full of differences.
Celebrities who attended the Disney Pixar ‘Elements’ Premiere
Many of the celebrities do not miss any Disney Pixar animated production, and this time, the event was attended by some of the celebrities of international show business to se her first reproduction of the film ‘Elementos’ in Colombia. Some of the participants in the premiere of the original production were:
- Martha Restrepo. (Actress, presenter and lecturer).
- Santiago Cruz. (Colombian singer-songwriter).
- Love How Beautiful. (Youtuber).
- Marianela Gonzalez. (Model and actress).
- safe biassiani (Colombian actor).
- Adriana Romero. (Colombian actress, playwright and theater director).
The television stars let it be known what their expectations are regarding the great launch of the Disney Pixar production, highlighting that, without a doubt, this film showed from its scenery, to its language, diversity and love for culture.
It should be remembered that this film Disney Pixar, will be released on June 22 on Colombian cinema screens. Where all lovers of animated projections will delight with a great story that transcends the paths of love and the legacy in families.