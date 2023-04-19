The famous series “Baywatch” would have a new version

The project would have as its mission the realization of a remake of the “Baywatch” series.

By: Angelica Andrade

The well-known fast-paced tour of the seashore has received numerous accolades, to such an extent that both David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson owe much of their acting success to this phenomenal series, since for eleven seasons it managed to permeate the market throughout through the narration of stories about a team of lifeguards when it is usual for fictions like these to have a plot around doctors and policemen.

Currently, 20 years after the last chapter was broadcast, it is expected that the series could return to the screens with the support of the world‘s largest famous creator, producer and distributor of entertainment and fiction content: Fremantle.

Despite being described as one of the most important productions in the audiovisual world, the creation of Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann was close to only having one season because NBC canceled it after its debut. That is when the producers acquired the rights and produced a syndicated version by All American Television, receiving support from the German distributor Beta Taurus, which caused problems because the national and international reproduction belonged to two different corporations.

As for the adaptation, it was known that it is a project and that it would represent the return of Guardians of the Bay to the small screen. It should be noted that, in 2017, a film with the same name was released with the participation of Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron as protagonists. Bob McCourt, the head of operations at Fremantle International, hinted that the reactions to the feature film did not change the central plot, but that he believes that with proper execution, production, acting and selling more, the nostalgia generated by the original series could receive better critics.