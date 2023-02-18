Home News The fan who attacked Daniel Cataño wants to be a peace manager
The enormous controversy that arose in the game between Deportes Tolima and Millonarios continues to give people something to talk about. After the acts of protocol, Alejandro Montenegro, a fan of Vinotinto y Oro, entered the field, hit the soccer player Daniel Cataño and later fled; however, the midfielder was much faster and managed to bring him down before he left the field of play.

The Deportes Tolima fan has been the target of criticism for what happened prior to the commitment of the BetPlay League, on social networks there are those who have insulted him for the aggression, while there are others who have defended him and have come to justify their actions by stating that the Millonarios footballer was the one who began to warm the atmosphere in the Manuel Murillo Toro with some gestures.

Montenegro was arrested at that time and released 24 hours later. It was recently confirmed that the sanction imposed on him was a fine of 23 million Colombian pesos and three years without being able to enter a soccer stadium in the country. On the other hand, Cataño, who had an angry reaction to the attack, was sanctioned with three suspension dates and must pay 618,666 pesos.

Regarding what happened, the Deportes Tolima fan stated that he was carried away “by Daniel Cataño’s provocations to the rostrum and without measuring the consequences he jumped over the security fence. Now the attacker of the Millonarios player revealed that after what happened, he would like to be a peace manager in the stadiums where Colombian professional soccer takes place and explained the main reason why he believes he could become one.

“Being a peace manager would be something nice, because I think that if there is someone who understands what a fan feels in the stadium, it could be me,” said Alejandro Montenegro in a video posted on social media. As expected, many fans and fans reacted to what was mentioned. These were some of the comments made:

– “I pirate movies and I have installed illegal software, is that enough for me to be a peace manager?”

– “And I am working to earn my salary hahahaha I am so naive”

– “hahahahahaha, it would not be surprising if it is called by the government of change for this purpose”

In an interview with Blu Radio, Alejandro Montenegro also referred to Daniel Cataño’s reaction and stated that “the aggression is mutual, we are not going to cover up one mistake with another. At no time have I heard the media speak from the other side. We cannot clean one person and we damage the image of the other, that should not be the case”.

Another of the situations that gave the most talk is that in the last hours it was learned that Alejandro Montenegro filed charges in court due to the personal injuries he suffered from the player Daniel Cataño, after he hit him from behind . In a dialogue with NotiCentro 1 CM & the Vinotinto y Oro fan, he revealed why he made this decision.

“I ask Daniel to excuse me; In any case, I understand that he is a human being, he deserves respect and I think that at the time, suddenly, the fans of Deportes Tolima also deserved the same respect… Due to personal injuries, in any case, because the blow I receive after being pushed, It’s always serious,” said the Deportes Tolima fan.

He then pointed out that he learned a lot after the situation with Daniel Cataño and stated that “the most beautiful thing for me is to watch soccer and if it were an act that allows me to return to the stadiums in Colombia and raise awareness I would be very happy.” with Infobae

