Hundreds of Paris Saint-Germain fans they gathered in front of their club’s headquarters at 24 rue du Commandant Guilbaud. They chanted in unison: “Messi, you su**ns*n,” which they repeated several times in succession. Then they launched into Messi’s friend and another star of the club: “Neymar, get out” and “We’ve had enough mercenaries”.

When they finished in front of the headquarters, dozens of them they moved in front of Neymar’s house and there they continued the same shouts. Romain Mabille, the head of the fan ultras organization CUP (Collectif Ultras Paris), organized the event in front of the PSG headquarters, but he refuses to shout in front of Neymar’s house.

“This was not our action. We just wanted to calmly let the club and Neymar know that when Messi leaves, let him go too. We don’t want to hurt him, we just want him to continue his career somewhere far away,” said Mabille.

Just a few days ago, PSG wanted to extend Messi’s contract and keep the most famous attacking trio of today – Mbappé, Neymar, Messi. The three of them were one of the key sporting reasons for which Slovak stopper Milan Škriniar decided to go to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Skriniar may eventually come to a club where there will be no more Messi or Neymar, and we don’t even know who will be the coach. What is going on at PSG and where will Škriniar go in the summer? Even in Paris, we talked to local experts who have been working with the club for years.

What you will read in the text:

What does it mean that Milan Škriniar will come to a sick club?

What is currently PSG’s main problem?

What club do the sources of Denník N give as an example of proper functioning?

Who of the famous offensive trio should definitely stay?

What angered Kylian Mbappé this season?

What does Škriniar have to do to become a PSG legend?

How big a deal last summer convinced Kylian Mbappé to stay at PSG?

Skriniar comes to the sick club

Last year, Paris Saint-Germain started a sports restart. The new sports director Luis Campos, who replaced the megalomaniac Brazilian Leonardo, began to rid the club of overpaid stars such as Georginio Wijnaldum or Mauro Icardi and instead looked for talented, promising footballers such as Renato Sanches or Vitinha from FC Porto.

Mauricio Pochettino was replaced on the bench by French coach Christophe Galtier. The club slowly gained popularity.

The season is coming to an end and one thing is clear – it was not successful. Paris will probably win the league title, but that’s a given. He dropped out of the cup and won’t win the key goal, the Champions League, again. And so the next few weeks will decide what President Nasser Al-Khelajfi will do with it.

“Literally nobody knows what