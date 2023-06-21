The FAO presented a positive balance in the pilot projects that are carried out in Pitalito

The sessions allowed us to analyze the progress of the initiatives that are being developed with coffee growers in this municipality to transform coffee growing and adapt it to climate change.

Delegates from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, UNAAA (or FAO for its acronym in English) were in the municipality of Pitalito together with the Municipal Environment and Risk Management Office, evaluating the 3 pilot projects that were run in the municipality, and in turn held a workshop with women coffee growers from this town and the region, leaving a positive balance on the efforts that this population makes to produce good quality coffee and showing great interest in transforming their activity to adapt them to the climate change.

Jorge Gutiérrez, focal point project coordinator of SCALA – FAO (Scaling up Climate Ambition on Land Use And Agriculture), thanked the Municipal Government for its efforts, under the direction of President Édgar Muñoz Torres through the Environment Office and Municipal Risk Management.

Finally, the FAO delegate stressed the call for territorial entities, institutions, the private sector and communities to continue assuming the commitments and responding to the calls, since climate change is a reality and the evidence is in climate variability, causing , among other things, the loss of ecosystems of various species, so it is urgent to adapt and transform our actions.

Educational day at an educational center in the rural area of ​​Pitalito