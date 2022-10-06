The long farewell to Armando Cimolai found perhaps the most natural epilogue on Wednesday 5 October, in the parish church of his Vigonovo, in Fontanafredda. The man who imagined and built bridges, viaducts, stadiums, stations, shelters, cranes, steel structures for industrial and military buildings, docks for the landing of ships will finally land at their destination. In the place he had started from. At home. And in front of the Cathedral a big screen was set up to allow those who could not find a place in the church to follow the images of the mass.

