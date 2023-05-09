The farmer Tonino, “it’s the end with grasshoppers on the farm” – Sardinia

BY MARIA GIOVANNA FOSSATI

“My land is invaded by newborn grasshoppers, I reported the hatching 20 days ago, but there are no means to intervene. The Region must mobilize new means within 15 days, otherwise it will be a catastrophe here”. His desperation was shouted to ANSA by Tonino Siotto, a farmer from Ollolai who has a pasture of 150 hectares in Olzai, all already invaded by newborn locusts.

“This year an infestation of devastating proportions is announced compared to past years – Siotto denounces -: the men of Forestas tell us that 160,000 hectares of over 26 towns on the Ottana plain have already been invaded against 60,000 hectares last year. And we’re talking about grasshoppers that still don’t fly. If we don’t intervene immediately, the locusts will arrive in mountain villages and also in our cities as early as June”.

The farmer launches an appeal to the institutions, in particular to the Region which has fielded the task force directed by Laore with 200 men and dozens of vehicles: “The situation is already out of control now, the Laore and Forestas teams are few and in the field they do not have the suitable means, also because here the land is not all practicable with ordinary means – explains Siotto – We must immediately deploy all the double-wheel drive Forestas vehicles that reach everywhere, crossing streams and stony terrain and sign the agreements with individuals who can go to all the corners of our companies and spread the pesticide. But it is urgent that the team is strengthened quickly, because if the grasshoppers fly, we are lost”.

The Ollolai farmer’s company has been on its knees for grasshoppers for four years. “I have my natural pasture on these lands and in July I can count on hay, but for years I’ve been forced to buy feed because the grasshoppers kill everything. These are unsustainable figures: we’re on our knees and we haven’t seen a single euro of refreshments – he attacks – Those who have to intervene never do it in time, neither with plowing in autumn when the phenomenon is best eradicated, nor with disinfestation during hatching, but we are very angry, it is not possible to continue like this”.

“Let’s be clear – explains Siotto – I’m not interested in blaming anyone, I just want action to be taken immediately, not with promises or announcements of apps that signal hatching, if then we don’t have teams to get to our land. I repeat: it is a rapid organization of means and men is urgently needed, otherwise it will be the end”.