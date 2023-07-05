The Farmer’s Festival will be held in 12 corregimientos of the city

Through a gastronomic fair, a sample of ventures and presentations by local artists, will be held every Sunday of this month, starting on July 9, in 12 corregimientos of the Risaraldense capital, La Feria del Campesino. The mayor of the city, Carlos Maya, expressed that this event is a prelude to the Harvest Festivals:

“We are going to have recreational and cultural sports activities for the entire Pereiran family, there we are going to carry out some very important economic processes. In fact, in Pereira to guarantee the commercialization of the products elaborated and built by local hands, we are also going to guarantee the peasant Market to eliminate intermediaries in the commercialization of agricultural products and with it the possibility that each one of the citizens buy at fair prices.

Under the name “Harvested”, the president highlighted the importance of recognizing the work of peasants, of all those people who are in rural areas carrying out their own daily activities and that have great repercussions in the city. The fair will begin in the corregimientos of La Bella, La Florida and Tribunas from 10:00 am

