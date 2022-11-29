Source title: Farmer’s Market in Shijingshan Market Supervision Area Conducts Epidemic Prevention and Control Law Enforcement Inspection

At present, the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Beijing is in a critical period of epidemic disposal. Recently, the law enforcement officers of the Shijingshan District Market Supervision Bureau carried out epidemic prevention and control and law enforcement inspections to ensure supply and price stability in the agricultural products market in the area. The inspection team entered the farmer's market and checked the management situation of imported non-cold-chain fruits and domestic cold-chain foods in reference to imported cold-chain management, as well as the publicity and posting of QR codes. It also checked the establishment and dynamic update of employees' ledgers, the implementation of normalized epidemic prevention and control measures such as scanning codes at the entrance, temperature measurement and inspection, wearing masks and one-meter noodles. At the same time, the negative nucleic acid test certificates within the validity period of the farmers' market practitioners will be checked one by one. After investigation, each market can strictly implement various epidemic prevention and control measures, and the supply of fruits, vegetables, grains, oils and other livelihood commodities in the market is sufficient, and the price is stable. The market supervision department has made three requirements for the prevention and control of the epidemic in the farmer's market. The first is to further tighten the "quartet responsibility" and effectively guard the bottom line of epidemic prevention and control in "amplifier" places such as farmers' markets. The second is to strengthen personnel management, establish an account of personnel entering and returning to Beijing, and strengthen smart supervision methods. The third is to step up law enforcement inspections, strictly implement prevention and control measures such as 48-hour nucleic acid certification in public places, and strictly prevent hidden risks of epidemic prevention and control in the market.

