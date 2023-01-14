Tomas Castanheira

On January 8, a fascist mob made up of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the seat of the Brazilian government. It exposed the unstoppable decline of democracy in South America’s largest country.

The fascist attack in Brasilia, the Brazilian capital, took place exactly one week after elected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party (PT) took office.

In his inaugural speech, the third in the career of the former trade unionist who presided over the Brazilian government between 2003 and 2010, Lula acknowledged the extraordinary nature of the recent elections. He said an “authoritarian project of power” was able to seize the “public machine” and, with a broad “mobilization of public and private resources”, attempted to overthrow democracy in Brazil.

The threats cited by Lula are of concern to millions of Brazilians. The country’s fascist former President Bolsonaro has waged a systematic attack on the democratic system and attempted to overturn legitimate election results over the past two months.

However, on January 1, Lula assured the people of Brazil that this “terrible threat” had been overcome. He claimed that the PT’s promotion of a “democratic front” of official bourgeois parties, from the traditional right to the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL), had enabled the definitive crushing of fascism in Brazil. “Democracy was the big winner in this election,” the president said.

But the following Sunday, it was the turn of the fascists to organize their “investiture” ceremony. The same police who put in place an unprecedented security regime during Lula’s inauguration, predicting possible terrorist actions by Bolsonaro supporters, escorted the fascist crowd to take the seats of government during the inauguration. January 8 attack.

This event revealed that, contrary to Lula’s claims, a fascist conspiracy remains active in the Brazilian state.

In response to the extraordinary events on Sunday, the PT government and state institutions took steps to suppress the pro-Bolsonaro crowd.

Lula decreed a federal intervention on the Federal District (DF), allowing his government to take control of the Supreme Court (STF) and security in Brasilia and bring in agents from across the country to reinforce the police. DF Governor Sergio Ibaneis has been temporarily removed by the Supreme Court (STF) and his security secretary, Anderson Torres, has been threatened with arrest. The camp of Bolsonaro supporters, which had been at the gates of the army headquarters since November, was dispersed. One thousand five hundred participants in the encampment and the assault on Brasilia on January 8 were arrested.

According to Lula and his government, these measures will guarantee “once and for all that this will never happen again in Brazil”.

Justice Minister Flávio Dino said “the country is making great strides towards absolute institutional normalization.” Dino, who governed the state of Maranhão on behalf of the Maoist Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB), concluded: “Until now, the Brazilian Armed Forces have remained faithful to democratic legality. This is a fact that should be welcomed. In general, I would say that the worst is over.

Consistent with the thesis put forward by the PT, political analysts in the official media were quick to decry the invasion of Brasilia as a defeat for the far-right movement in Brazil.

“The ‘bolsonarismo’ shot itself in the foot by promoting the so-called ‘seizure of power’ in Brasilia”, declared theState of São Paulo. “The action of extremists who have sown chaos in the heart of the state will result in the strengthening, albeit temporarily, of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,” he concluded.

These ratings are absolutely false. In particular, Dino’s assertion that the army has “so far remained faithful to democratic legality” is contrary to reality.

In recent months, the armed forces have intervened in an unprecedented way in Brazilian politics. Military commanders issued official memos censuring civilian officials who spoke unfavorably about the military forces. The army also made false accusations about a risk of electoral fraud.

Meanwhile, senior brass defended the protests around the barracks, which called for a military coup, as a legitimate “popular movement”. This, in a country where the army took power in 1964 and ruled by means of a bloody dictatorship for two decades.

Furthermore, the army has kept silent about the preparations for Sunday’s attack and previous violent attacks carried out by their fascist proteges. The storming of government buildings began and was staged at the gates of army headquarters in Brasilia, a restricted area where the generals allowed the fascists to stay.

The fact that the army has so far collaborated in the actions undertaken by Lula’s government does not contradict its previous position and does not represent a political turning point.

In fact, none of the political actors directly involved in forming a fascist movement in Brazil claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attacks. Bolsonaro and members of his Liberal Party (PL), the governor and security secretary of Brasilia, the fascist military, all called the action an aberration.

These political forces would have us believe that 5,000 “terrorists” have arisen in Brasilia and spontaneously invaded the seat of government. But it is obvious that the organizers of the fascist assault on Brasilia have deep roots in the state, and above all in the army.

The January 8 attack does not represent a defeat for these forces. On the contrary, their “collaboration” with the PT government to deal with this crisis will only give them more space within the government, allowing them to push it ever further to the right, while preparing for its overthrow.

How then to explain the direct collaboration of the PT to cover up those responsible and its eagerness to falsely declare the situation resolved?

As representatives of capitalism, the Brazilian ruling class rehabilitated and brought the PT back to power under explosive political and social conditions. The past few years have seen the eruption of social inequality and misery, mass deaths caused by pro-capitalist policies in response to COVID-19, and economic stagnation amid an increasingly global economic environment. scarred by war.

These conditions are preparing an uncontrollable explosion of the class struggle in Brazil. The development of a fascist movement and any form of political reaction is the response of the ruling class to these objective conditions.

The PT, backed by its middle-class pseudo-left allies, plays an instrumental role in this bourgeois reaction. By trying to hide the extent of the crisis of the capitalist state, by maintaining illusions about its democratic character and by using its trade union apparatus to repress the struggles of the working class, the PT thus opens the way to the development of fascist forces and creates the conditions for a coup.

The international working class must consider the action of the fascists in Brasilia as the most serious warning. Faced with the volcanic eruption of the contradictions of capitalism, the international ruling class is fomenting fascist movements.

The establishment of fascist dictatorships, even in the main capitalist countries, should not be seen as a remote possibility. Like the danger of a nuclear war of annihilation, this threat is absolutely real. It can only be confronted by the development of a movement of the working class aimed at taking political power, on the basis of a socialist program, in Brazil and throughout the world.

(Article published in English on January 10, 2023)