Two years ago Covid stopped the carnival parade and closed the 260 guests of the retirement home in via Revedole in Pordenone to the world.

On the first Saturday of November the doors of Casa Serena reopened to the community with a fashion show: in this fashion house, with the elderly, operators and even some family members as protagonists.

The ingredients of success? The direction of La Cibi (Cinzia Cibin), stylist from Pordenone, the indispensable work of the Asp Umberto Primo team, with Paola Dolfo in the organization, Monia Bertolo and Elisa Santarossa in the creative part and above all the ability of the protagonists to overcome their own limits and fears of the last two years, parading with elegant clothes, make-up, wigs and above all “with wonderful smiles”, says Alice Calligaro, deputy director of the facility for the elderly.

A month of preparation, which involved the entire structure, brought on the red carpet pairs of models representing all stages of life: from 8 to 99 years, with the same determination and ability to look beyond reality. A community party, for the commissioner Guglielmina Cucci, a real restart for the president of the Asp Umberto I, Antonino Di Pietro.

“It was exciting not only to see the elderly parade – is the testimony of Paola and Monia -, but also to see a great enthusiasm and participation among the spectators, with a lot of cheering for the roommate or the nucleus”.

Women were the majority, but two men were among the models. A number that can grow: it will be discussed in the show already scheduled for the spring summer season. «We will use the staircase and of course the ramp of Casa Serena» anticipates Calligaro. It will not be the Spanish Steps, but the emotion for models and the public will not be outdone.