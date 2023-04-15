The fastest car in the world will arrive in Colombia in May: it cost $18 billion

Through a video published on the social networks of the Lleras Bike dealer, it was learned that on May 1 the first Bugatti Chiron sports wagon. The clip shows how the luxurious car is packed in a container to be transported from Miami, United States, to Medellín.

The car would become the fastest vehicle that has rolled Colombian streets.

According to some portals, the ostentatious car costs around $18 billion. The owner would be Kevin Thobias, a 29-year-old American businessman who resides in the capital of Antioquia.

Thobias was a soldier in the Air Force in his country, but he has obtained his fortune thanks to investments in Cryptocurrencies, as read on their social networks. In addition, she has founded companies ranging from women’s fashion to nutritional supplements.

It should be remembered that at the beginning of 2021, the paisa singer J Balvin toured the streets of Medellín in a limited edition ferrari of which only 499 units were manufactured worldwide.