The fate of the covered market at Macrolotto Zero inflames the debate between the majority and the opposition

This afternoon the joint inspection of commissions 3 and 4 to learn about the intervention of urban forestation and the so-called air factories. However, the space does not yet have a clear indication of which activities it will host

Waiting to understand what activities it will contain, the covered market in via Giordano is ready to host the green revolution. The forestation intervention is nearing completion with the construction of two air factories that will purify the internal environment. Everything should be ready by the end of May when the inauguration is scheduled. This afternoon, April 3, the council commissions 3 and 4 carried out an inspection in the presence of the councilor for public works Valerio Barberis and the technicians of Pnat, a company co-founded by Stefano Mancuso and made up of a multidisciplinary team of architects and plant scientists, which collaborates with the Municipality of Prato for projects on urban jungles.

The debate between the majority and the opposition has been quite heated, both on the usefulness of this green intervention and on the future use of this space after the unsuccessful experiment of Terra di Prato.

“We know that an external professional has been commissioned to understand how to proceed. – attacks Claudio Belgiorno, group leader of Fratelli d’Italia .-This means that we still don’t have clear ideas on what will come in this space. We wonder when Will there be a tender for the new market? Nothing is known yet and it seems that the only ones claiming this space are the Chinese”.

The green intervention cost around 250 thousand euros and is part of the vast urban redevelopment project of Macrolotto Zero which has led to the transformation of two former factories (Forti and Pieri) into a covered market and a Medialibrary with the addition of a playground and the general arrangement of the sidewalks in via Pistoiese with a total investment of over 13 million euros largely covered by European funds. Interventions partially completed and in use such as the playground, others in the pipeline, the Medialibrary, and still others that have had a difficult take-off, the central market, in fact. The idea is to add social functions to the market and the refreshment point: “By discussing with the operators in the sector, we agreed that it is difficult for them to run the market seven days a week. – says Barberis – therefore we are thinking of activities with associations and events to alternate with the market. In experimenting with Terra di Prato we saw that the days dedicated to events worked well. We plan to add recreational and social activities as well”.

Carmine Maioriello of the Movimento 5 Stelle dusts off a catchphrase already used in the Council to criticize this project: “This is the hot air factory. We are very far from what should have been achieved. This is a dearly paid plant outlet from the community because even it is European funds, it is still citizens’ money. It would have been more useful and less expensive to throw everything down and make a garden”.

Even the parent company of the League is ironic about the vegetation being set up inside the former factory and its effective contribution to the environment: “I don’t think these plants can do much more than the plants of any condominium in the city they already do. It’s money thrown away”.



Marco Sapia, leader of the Pd group, underlines the courage of the Biffoni junta to get involved in a very difficult area such as Chiantown in Prato: “In view of 2024, you too can find a vision and carry it forward. It is easy to criticize, but let’s hear what you propose. With Cenni you just raided”. Then he turns to the Five Stars, demonstrating once again how much the alliance with them is almost a chimera: “When it comes to attention to the environment, I would expect more flexibility. It should be a qualifying point of your political culture”.



Even the councilor Barberis lost his temper: “I see an ideological approach. We are facing an unprecedented innovation. This is why it is a question of experimenting and adjusting to improve. If there are some striking examples, we are ready to copy them “What I really don’t understand is the opposition’s counter-proposal. When Cenni was in government for Macrolotto Zero he only presented a drawing and cubic meters of houses for the San Paolo area where we planned a park”.

(e.b.)