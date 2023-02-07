A guarantee control judge imposed a measure to secure detention in a prison establishment on Humberto Manuel Olivella Pineda, who allegedly would be involved in the death of his seven-month-old daughter, and the retention and sexual abuse of his partner in events that occurred last 1 January, in Valledupar, inside a motel in this capital.

The 23-year-old accused today would have taken his partner to the business establishment against their will and forced to leave the baby in a vehicle, while they remained in a room.

The investigative work carried out by the CTI reveals that the motel employees realized that the car was running, so they went to verify what was happening and found the girl in an unconscious state, and her parents in the same condition.

The minor was transferred to a care center in the city; however, she arrived without vital signs. The National Institute of Legal Medicine established that she died from carbon monoxide inhalation.

He also reaffirmed that the victim’s mother was allegedly subjected to sexual assaults. For these facts, a prosecutor from the Cesar Section charged the baby’s father with the crimes of aggravated homicide, aggravated kidnapping for extortion and violent carnal access. The charges were not accepted.

After this decision of the Third Municipal Criminal Court with functions of control of guarantees, Olivella Pineda’s defense attorney, filed an appeal measure, maintains that there is evidence to demonstrate that there was no kidnapping or sexual abuse since everything was done with the consent of María Camila Mengual Mojica, mother of the baby. He also maintained that he is facing a non-aggravated manslaughter as fraud as established by the Prosecutor’s Office.

