Tiziano has decorated the tree in the same corner of the house, next to the window overlooking the valley of Barbara. There are strings of star-shaped lights and red balls that “Matti liked so much”. It is all the same as in past years but around there is the great void. “There is no Matti, there is no laughter and confusion. He punctually destroyed the tree – he tries hard not to cry dad Tiziano Luconi – and I had to buy it again every year. There is no more revelry, there is no longer the desire to do it because he was my daily party”.

Mattia he is the 8-year-old boy overwhelmed and killed by the flood of the Nevola in the Marche region on 15 September. Like him, 11 other inhabitants of the towns around Senigallia were victims of the flood. A body, that of Brunella Chiu, has never been found. Mattia was in the car with his mother that evening. The woman decided to get out of the car to save herself with her son but a wave of mud dragged them away. She remained clinging to a tree, Mattia disappeared in the dark. It is was found eight days later 13 kilometers away.

What will Tiziano be like for his Christmas?

“(Silence) Full of sadness and tears in my eyes. But I will not stay at home and despair. I am a professional educator of unaccompanied foreign minors and I will go to work as a volunteer.”

Meaning what?

“I offered to cover the shift in the community where I work with children fleeing suffering, just like me. I take refuge in the pain of others so as not to face my own. I also canceled the holidays, scheduled months ago, and I will be present in all holidays. Staying at home, alone without Matti in those days, is a sentence I want to postpone”.

From its terrace you can see the point where Mattia was overwhelmed. How is the view now? It is changed?

“It is always horrendous, I see the remains of our raped land. Sometimes there are bulldozers at work. But, basically, everything is like that day. Collapsed bridges remain impassable. Some companies are still closed, others open but with land all around”.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had assured: “We will not abandon you”.

“Here is desolation. I feel abandoned by the institutions, true solidarity and commitment are those of simple people. To move by car we still have to travel as if we were in Dante’s hell. Luckily the bridge of Barbara otherwise we were cut off from the world. It is true, there have been earthquakes and other tragedies in Italy. But here everything is as before. To go to Iesi, I’ll give you an example, you have to cover at least 15 kilometres”.

Iesi is an important industrial pole.

“Absolutely. Some entrepreneurs have gone so far as to propose to pay for the restoration of the Acqua Santa bridge out of their own pockets in order to shorten the distances”.

How has your life changed since September 15?

“(Silence) The first ten days, until we found Matti again, I could have done anything. When we put him to sleep I collapsed, I didn’t want to see anyone. My colleagues were wonderful, they gave me 180 hours of holidays. At a certain point, however, I realized that I had to resurface and I went back to work. This meant retracing every day the cursed bridge where Matti was annihilated by the fury of Nevola”.

And how did it go?

“The first day I cried for 13 kilometers because the community where I am an educator is nearby where they found my child. My life is different, now time is precious. Before I was more distracted, even with Matti. Now I try to seize every moment with the people I think are special”.

How do you see your future?

“I am organizing an environmental protection project with some colleagues from the cooperative to take to schools. I want to explain to young people how to preserve nature and take care of it before a tragedy like the one that took my son and 11 other people from ‘love of one’s families’.

Three days ago someone arranged a small Christmas tree near Matthias’ tomb in San Pietro in Musio. It wasn’t decorated. Tiziano recounts: “I had two red balls and I put them there because I know that Matti would have done so”.