The father of pop star Amy Winehouse is suing for his daughter’s inheritance with her friends

The father of the late pop singer Amy Weinghaus, whose belongings fans are willing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for, is suing two of her friends for more than £730,000. The court document claims that the friends profited from the sale of his daughter’s property at auctions, writes thesun.co.uk.

The star’s father, Mitch Winehouse, as executor of the estate, is suing Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay at the High Court in London. He claims that for items sold at one auction, 30 percent of the profits should go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

The statement, first released by a representative of the Amy Winehouse Estate last month, reads: 2021 is Amy Winehouse’s year of auction profits: In 2021, the Amy Estate auctioned off items from her life and career, with 30% of the proceeds going to the Amy Winehouse Foundation. Two people sold a number of items at this auction and kept the proceeds: they were all related to Amy.”

It is not known how these items came into their possession. Therefore, a legal process was initiated to clarify the situation.

“The Amy Winehouse Foundation will directly benefit if money is recovered from any of the defendants.” – writes the publication.

Amy died in 2011 at the age of 27 from alcohol poisoning.

