The favorite pastas of Ecuadorians and how to improve their preparation

There is an ingredient that is essential in the kitchen due to its versatility and that is liked by most diners: pasta.

This is a product made from wheat that is present in the oldest recipes and its use passes from generation to generation, with different styles of preparation depending on the culture. Although its origin is Italian, the pasta lovers They seek it anywhere in the world for its speed of cooking and easy conjugation with other flavors.

For Ecuadorians, long pasta, along with noodles or spaguetti, are some of the favorites according to information revealed by Pasta Santorino de Moderna Alimentos. In addition, the brand reported that some of the most traditional soups in the Ecuadorian highlands are made with small tie or ties-type pasta, and on the coast the angel hair nest-type pasta; these being the most purchased pasta in supermarkets and stores.

The variety of short and long pasta makes this product ideal to accompany everyday dishes. It is for this reason that the renowned chef Beto Saldarriaga offers a guide to the most traditional pastas and offers tips so that their preparation is my mom!

Traditional pasta guide

Although noodles or spaghetti are one of the pastas best known by Ecuadorians, there are more alternatives that are ideal for specific dishes, according to chef Saldarriaga:

Angel Hair: This type of pasta is ideal for a diet. In turn, it is used in the traditional cheese soup with milk or egg, which is a classic in Ecuadorian families.

Fettuccini: It is a long pasta that combines perfectly with seafood such as calamari. Also, it can be prepared with a tomato-based sauce such as bolognese or, if we want something simpler, with a carbonara sauce with a touch of crispy bacon.

Tornillo (Fusilli): For its part, this short pasta is perfect to accompany cold salads, sautéed vegetables; Quick preparations for the day to day.

Corbata Chica or Lazo (Tripolini): Chef Saldarriaga explains that it is a perfect type of noodle for a vegetable sauce for babies. On the other hand, its versatility gives a good texture to a cheese soup, or, in turn, to more elaborate dishes with shrimp and asparagus.

Striped Elbow (Chiffari Rigati): Here you can find preparations such as elbows with a cheese sauce similar to a Mac&Cheese and also elbow muffins with four cheeses.

Macaroni (Penne Rigate): One of the best-known dishes with this type of pasta is macaroni and cheese, but it is also prepared in soups such as pork stew. In turn, it is ideal for macaroni salad with tuna and peppers with Greek yogurt sauce.

Lasagna: This is one of the best-known dishes worldwide and can include meat or chicken. However, there are vegetable and seafood lasagnas.

To complement the flavor of these dishes, chef Saldarriaga advises that, depending on the sauce and protein, it should be accompanied with red, white, rosé or sparkling wine. In addition, it indicates that when choosing the pasta it is important to look at the color, which must be natural yellow. One recommendation is to use Pastas Santorino since they are made with Durum wheat, and without the use of dyes.

Finally, it is known that the perfect pasta is achieved when it is “al dente”, which is why he ensures that the best way to achieve it is by testing it during the cooking process. “Don’t leave the pasta in the hot water as it will continue to cook, and remember that pasta cooks for 8-12 minutes depending on the type. A tablespoon of salt is recommended and remember that Pasta Santorino does not need oil since due to its quality it does not stick during cooking or when draining”, indicates the chef.