“The Fed Can Curb Inflation Without a Massive Recession” Chicago Fed President

[워싱턴=AP/뉴시스] Headquarters of the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Jae-joon = Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Ostan Goolsby said on the 1st (local time) that it is possible for the Fed to contain inflation without triggering a major recession.

According to CNBC and Market Watch, Chicago Fed President Goolsby stated in a media interview that day that the Fed is on track to lower the inflation rate without a major recession.

However, Gouldsby pointed out that whether or not inflation can be brought down without further rate hikes will depend on future economic data.

Goolsby then explained that his decision would be made in accordance with inflation at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September.

The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, which the Fed is focusing on, rose 3% in June, less than half its peak last summer.

Gov. claimed to indicate that they were going.

According to the June Employment Trends Survey (JOLTs) announced by the US Department of Labor on the 1st, the number of job openings has been at the lowest level since April 2021, while the number of temporary layoffs and layoffs has decreased for the third consecutive month.

Regarding this, Governor Gulsby said, “What the Fed has confirmed from business officials and other data related to the labor market is consistent with other data related to the labor market.”

“There is a possibility that inflation will slow even if the labor market is tight,” said Gouldsby, saying there is no close relationship between a tight labor market and inflation.

Banks’ reaction to the Fed’s rate hike was normal and expected, he said. “We don’t have to worry about a severe credit contraction like the one immediately after the regional bank failure in March,” said Gouldsby.

In addition, Gouldsby added that the Fed’s September policy decisions will be made according to inflation trends, adding that how long the Fed will keep interest rates high and when it will start cutting them also depends on inflation.

“I haven’t decided yet what will happen in September,” said Gov.

Looking at the latest economic indicators, Gouldsby said, “It’s really great news that the inflation rate is coming down,” but said that we should wait for future economic indicators as well.

