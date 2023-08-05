Germany draft budget

The Federal Agency for Civic Education is threatened with a significant cut in funding

Status: 05:48 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Part of the bpb offer: the Wahl-O-Mat

Source: BPB/Federal Agency for Civic Education /dpa/archive image

The federal government is planning to cut the funds of the Federal Agency for Civic Education (bpb) by around 20 million to around 76 million euros. The bpb umbrella organization has sharply criticized the plan.

also read

“missed targets with a bang”

The umbrella organization of institutions of political education has criticized the cuts in this area by the federal government. With the significant reduction in funds for the Federal Agency for Civic Education (bpb), many non-profit providers in this area would also lose their support, said the chairman of the Federal Committee for Civic Education (bap), Wilfried Klein, the AFP news agency. In view of the strengthening of extremist forces, however, they are more necessary than ever in democratic work.

The draft budget of the Federal Ministry of the Interior envisages reducing the funds for the Federal Center in the coming year by around 20 million to around 76 million euros. Klein pointed out that in the area of ​​funding organizers of political education measures, even 25 percent of the funds would be lost.

An increase was planned in the coalition agreement

“This cut is of course a massive curtailment of job opportunities for the providers of political education,” Klein told AFP. “Offers will have to be reduced.”

Offers in democracy work would also be made, although there is an “increasing need for orientation”, said Klein. “It just doesn’t fit the time and the agenda of the progressive coalition.”

In their coalition agreement, the SPD, Greens and FDP emphasized political education and the promotion of democracy as central tasks. They are “more required than ever, because pluralistic, liberal democracy is under pressure in Germany too,” it says. The aim of adult education was to “(increase) the project funds of the Federal Agency for Civic Education.”

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

