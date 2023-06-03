Home » The federal and state governments want to step up the fight against money laundering
News

The federal and state governments want to step up the fight against money laundering

by admin

The federal and state governments want to intensify the fight against money laundering and financial market crime. “Our goal is to follow the money trail seamlessly across administrative and state borders,” said North Rhine-Westphalia’s Finance Minister Marcus Optendrenk (CDU) on Friday at the end of a meeting of state finance ministers in Münster. The aim is to improve networking between the federal and state authorities and the authorities in the states.

It is also about trust in the state

Data and information should not be lost due to different responsibilities, but should be evaluated systematically, emphasized Optendrenk, who is chairman of the conference of finance ministers. The groups of perpetrators mostly acted with the most modern digital methods. The prosecution of money laundering and financial market crime is not only about revenue for the state coffers, but also about trust in the state.

Priority units and cooperation with customs

In North Rhine-Westphalia, according to Optendrenk, tax investigators are organized in a central authority for large cases. According to finance ministers, other countries already have priority units and cooperation with customs, for example. Luise Hölscher, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, explained that the federal government wants to advance the fight against money laundering and financial market crime with the federal states, in particular through customs. She also pointed out that a specialized new higher federal authority to combat financial market crime is planned.

Editorial office beck-aktuell, June 2, 2023 (dpa).

Related Links

From the beck-online database

Paul, Effective legal protection in the event of a suspected money laundering report, NJW 2022, 1769

See also  Our Common Home | COP15 is here!China's first new field white paper surprises more to watch

Gazeas, The New Money Laundering Criminal Law: Far-reaching Implications for Practice, NJW 2021, 1041

Krais, Money laundering reporting obligations of legal advisors in the real estate sector,
CCZ 2020, 311

From the news archive

FATF wants to intensify the fight against money laundering, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from April 25th, 2022, becklink 2023162

You may also like

Death toll in India train crash rises to...

“Bam” is in tune with the prime minister…...

GDA Luma is the new partner of Credivalores

Alena Buyx wants to prioritize immediate AI challenges

Clubs are entering a crucial juncture in the...

Eleven peasant families in San Alberto received land

Win customers and employees with services

Test alarm at the wrong time: people in...

THE RAS EL MAE CV CAMP AT THE...

Motorcyclist died after colliding with a taxi this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy