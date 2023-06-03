The federal and state governments want to step up the fight against money laundering

The federal and state governments want to intensify the fight against money laundering and financial market crime. “Our goal is to follow the money trail seamlessly across administrative and state borders,” said North Rhine-Westphalia’s Finance Minister Marcus Optendrenk (CDU) on Friday at the end of a meeting of state finance ministers in Münster. The aim is to improve networking between the federal and state authorities and the authorities in the states.

It is also about trust in the state



Data and information should not be lost due to different responsibilities, but should be evaluated systematically, emphasized Optendrenk, who is chairman of the conference of finance ministers. The groups of perpetrators mostly acted with the most modern digital methods. The prosecution of money laundering and financial market crime is not only about revenue for the state coffers, but also about trust in the state.

Priority units and cooperation with customs



In North Rhine-Westphalia, according to Optendrenk, tax investigators are organized in a central authority for large cases. According to finance ministers, other countries already have priority units and cooperation with customs, for example. Luise Hölscher, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, explained that the federal government wants to advance the fight against money laundering and financial market crime with the federal states, in particular through customs. She also pointed out that a specialized new higher federal authority to combat financial market crime is planned.