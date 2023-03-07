The Federal Women’s Organization said that it “celebrates the International Women’s Day, in parallel with its launch of a group of organizational, struggle and advocacy dynamics that aim to contribute to the defense of women’s just causes and the protection of their political, civil, economic, social and cultural rights.”

The Federal Women’s Organization indicated, in a statement on International Women’s Day, that “the women of the world commemorate this occasion in light of an international situation marked by the escalation of armed conflicts, and climatic and natural disasters, a large part of which is due to environmental imbalances, knowing that the world has not fully recovered from the repercussions of COVID-19 Pandemic”.

The statement added, “All this scene marked by disasters and human tragedies, women pay the bulk of the bill, in addition to the painful repercussions of killing, displacement, physical and psychological injuries, and starvation. In such circumstances, women become more vulnerable to crimes of human trafficking and physical, sexual and psychological assaults.” that “women’s struggles are taking on intersectional dimensions day after day; Because the complex suffering of women makes them the first force that has an interest in change, in favor of a more just and equal world and less violence and wars.

The statement stated, “The Federal Women’s Organization, as an integral part of the Socialist International for Women, does not make distinctions between women’s civil and political rights and their economic, social and cultural rights. Therefore, she considers that any aspiration to build a social state on the right foundations must pass through the adoption of more equitable policies for women on the horizon of full and effective equality.

The Federal Women’s Organization said: “We cannot deny all the gains that have been achieved, thanks to the royal will, which expressed on more than one occasion its bias towards women’s rights and freedoms, and thanks to the women’s struggles that were supported in their various stages by the progressive and democratic forces, which made our country advanced in approving women’s rights compared to its regional and continental surroundings.

The organization warned that “we cannot deny the societal transformations, the development of women’s awareness and the participation of women in the public space from the position of effectiveness, and all of this requires a change in the legal systems commensurate with the presence of women in the general societal affairs and in line with the country’s aspirations towards modernity, development and sustainable human development.” .

The Federal Women’s Organization affirmed that “the stage requires more struggle for the realization of women’s civil and political rights, including the adoption of policies based on full parity as approved by the constitution,” stressing that “any delay at this level will only mean that the homosexual elites, and those that She was entrusted with the responsibility of legislation, which contradicts her obligations and contracts at this level,” reiterating “her support for all elected women, whether in the legislative or territorial institutions, and warns of the consequences of the growth of some discriminatory behavior against them, which sometimes amounts to threats, verbal and psychological attacks, and extortion.”

And the organization highlighted that “our country will, in the coming months, complete the series of reforming laws related to the family by updating the Family Code, which is a national and societal workshop launched by the highest authority in the country, and true patriotism requires dealing with it with responsibility and clarity. Therefore, the Federal Women’s Organization denounces the statements and statements issued by a conservative partisan organization, which are extremely dangerous, as they encroach on exclusive royal prerogatives according to the constitution, considering the king as the Commander of the Faithful, and what surrounds them from calls for mobilization through cunning and irresponsible recruitment of the religious subscriber.

The Federal Women’s Organization said, at the conclusion of its statement: “We are waging a pleading battle for a family code that is more equitable for all parties to the family relationship. Attempts to intimidate and incite public opinion through lies and misleading will not intimidate us, calling on everyone to a calm and responsible national dialogue. We consider that approving a fair code, especially for women and children, as they are the most affected by the gaps in the current text, is a victory for the homeland with its women and men, and not a victory for any political and ideological expression.