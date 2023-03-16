Announcement

The Federation of Associations of the Jerada Region announces its organization of the tenth edition of the Mafahem International Festival for Children’s Theater under the slogan “Children’s Theater in the Service of National Identity” from 12 to 16 July 2023 at the Cultural Center in Jerada. The course will bear the name of the late “Mohamed Boubakrat.” The festival will feature the participation of international theater groups and professional national teams, and Moroccan theatrical figures will be honored.

Those wishing to participate should send their submissions via e-mail to:

[email protected]: 0673846499-0662214083

The required documents

A copy of the legal file.

A CV about the band and its most important contributions.

Synopsis of the play.

Pictures of the theatrical performance.

High quality CD for theatrical presentation (compulsory)

Note: The number of members of the squad should not exceed 08 people.

The federation bears the expenses of feeding and sleeping throughout the days of the festival.

A specialized committee will be formed to select the performances participating in the official competition of the festival.

Compulsory discussion of theatrical performances.

The deadline for accepting entries is May 31, 2023

Contact the festival director via the following number: 0662214083

President: Amr El Hawary

