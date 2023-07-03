The Federation of Wallonia Brussels throws in the towel

Editorial Matininfos.net July 3, 2023 Featured, News 200 Views

After Quebec, the Wallonia-Brussels Federation has given up participating in the 9th Edition of the Francophonie Games scheduled for July 28 to August 6, 2023 in Kinshasa August on the grounds of the infrastructure problems that arise.

The government of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation has authorized a “reduced delegation” to participate in the Games of La Francophonie, despite a negative recommendation from the General Administration of Sport (AGS).

According to this recommendation, local sports facilities are unable to guarantee adequate conditions for athletes.

In addition, the Federation of Wallonia Brussels has decided to focus more on cultural events. The absence of sports competitions would significantly reduce the scale of these games.

Jules Ninda

