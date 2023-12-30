Carlos Yepes A.

In Huila, 13.3% of its inhabitants are considered multidimensionally poor by Dane, which means that they are people not only poor in monetary terms, but also deprived of conditions that are considered vital such as health, education, employment, housing, public services. , among other. The measurement of the statistical entity was revealed in May of this year, corresponds to the year 2022 and indicates that Huila exceeds the average percentage of multidimensional poverty in Colombia, which was 12.9%.

This, however, does not show that Huila has surpassed the figures that Eduardo Pararroyo presented a decade ago, where he exposed the true drama of poverty in Huila by revealing that “50% of the department’s population did not have decent living conditions.” , 80% of the population lived in strata 1 and 2; and 79% belonged to the lowest levels 1 and 2 of the SISBEN classification”; Although coverage indicators have improved, they do not solve the problem of structural poverty and are part of welfare policies that are not easy to sustain fiscally in the long term and, on the contrary, what they do is perpetuate poverty.

This is the reality of Huila, which then leads us to investigate poverty in our territory. We are confirmed by the fact that many of our municipalities have contributed to maintaining these indicators by being fiscally and administratively irresponsible, with high degrees of inefficiency and governed only under the rule of personal and partisan interests.

This constant irresponsibility is what has made poverty what it is today and it seems that the State in Colombia is collapsing from below, from the Municipal order, they are like the feet of clay of the State itself. The high degree of corruption has undoubtedly contributed to this reality, that is, we are facing a systemic problem of public institutions.

Amartya Sen, a prominent Indian economist and philosopher who has made important contributions to the fields of welfare economics and human development, argues that poverty rather than low income consists of impediments to the development of personal capabilities and the degradation of the quality of life. Poverty has more to do with the deterioration or absence of public goods than with a reduced possibility of acquiring goods and services. He insists that fighting poverty does not consist of offering handouts and private subsidies to interest groups, but rather creating quality public goods since the poor do not have access to private goods that replace them (private security, work, recreation, environmental quality , automobile, sport, culture, shopping centers, travel and education). It is not about giving away money, but about promoting conditions for business development, productive investment, productivity and employment.

More than a minimum wage, they impoverish non-existent public goods; schools in poor condition and low-quality education are impoverished; The permanent threat of crime and the knowledge that there is no efficient and reliable public force impoverishes; It impoverishes having to travel several hours a day to access work or study in the absence of efficient mobility infrastructure; it impoverishes an urban landscape saturated with garbage; The lack of recreational opportunities is impoverished due to the lack of decent, stimulating, clean and safe parks; The lack of the absence of walkable and illuminated sidewalks impoverishes; impunity impoverishes, in short the list of public goods and social conditions that impoverish us as a territory and as a city would become innumerable.

We hope that this is a message well received by the new departmental administration and each of the mayors, reminding them that poverty and crime are nourished and spread in areas where public goods have been forgotten, that is where they should begin their efforts to achieve “an agreement to live better.”

[email protected]

Share this: Facebook

X

