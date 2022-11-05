[Epoch Times, November 04, 2022]A few days ago, Zhai Weihua, secretary of the female county party committee in Xiangyuan, Shanxi Province, passed away.

According to the official website of the Xiangyuan County Government in Changzhi City, Shanxi Province, on November 1, the Xiangyuan County Party Committee Office of the Communist Party of China issued an obituary: Zhai Weihua, Secretary of the Xiangyuan County Party Committee, died on November 1, 2022.

The obituary said that Zhai Weihua suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized in a car accident on July 16. During the treatment, he was found to be suffering from depression. He was consulted by experts in the hospital and invited provincial psychological consultants to conduct psychological counseling for many times, but he still did not improve. He fell from the building around 5 pm that day and unfortunately passed away at the age of 53.

However, the obituary did not disclose where Zhai Weihua fell from the building and why he fell.

The public resume shows that Zhai Weihua was born in 1969 and has been working in Shanxi Province. Previous positions include: Deputy County Mayor of Changzi County, Member of the Standing Committee of the Changzi County Party Committee, Executive Deputy County Mayor, Member of the Standing Committee of the Tunliu County Committee, Executive Deputy County Mayor, Mayor of Tunliu District, Secretary of the Tunliu District Party Committee, etc.

The “Beijing News” reported that on July 6 this year, 10 days before Zhai Weihua’s car accident, a cadre meeting was held in Xiangyuan County, announcing that the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Changzhi Municipal Party Committee had decided that Zhai Weihua would be a member, standing committee and secretary of the Xiangyuan County Party Committee. Zhai Weihua expressed his “resolute support” for this decision on the spot.

Regarding the death of Zhai Weihua, some mainland netizens thought that the matter was not simple, “Depression has become the standard for abnormal deaths of officials?” “It’s not that simple, there must be demons when things go wrong,” “I can’t help but wonder if it’s really suicide? “I took office in July, had a car accident ten days later, and jumped off the building on November 1?” “Oh, maybe the people above are relieved.”

Some netizens also said, “It’s too normal. You can’t complain when you are overwhelmed by all kinds of things.”

Since the beginning of this year, news of the death of CCP officials have been circulating frequently: in April this year, Qian Wenxiong, director of the Information Center of Shanghai Hongkou District Health and Health Commission, committed suicide in his office; in the same month, Tianjin Mayor Liao Guoxun also passed away suddenly, and it was rumored on the Internet that he also committed suicide.

In July of this year, officials claimed that Zhou Wei, member of the Standing Committee of the Gansu Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, died of illness, but many sources said that he fell from a building and died; Liu Wenxi, who was transferred to the vice governor of Hebei Province and the director of public security for less than two months in the same month , and also died of a sudden illness. It is suspected that the cause of death may be related to the Tangshan beating case that was so noisy at that time.

