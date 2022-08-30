Home News The Ferragosto pirate still remains faceless. A father’s appeal: “Admit your faults”
News

The Ferragosto pirate still remains faceless. A father’s appeal: “Admit your faults”

by admin
The Ferragosto pirate still remains faceless. A father’s appeal: “Admit your faults”

Limana: investigations by the carabinieri on the double investment at stake. “I wrote a letter to Mayor De Zanet and I expect results”

Gigi Sosso

August 30, 2022

TO THE PORT. The Limana pirate does not have a face yet. Let alone name and surname. Two weeks after the attack of two girls (a minor), on provincial 1 of the Left Piave, the investigations of the carabinieri of the Trichiana station have not yet led to concrete results. So fast were the investigations on the investments in series the other day, in Saviner di Rocca Pietore, so complicated do these older ones seem, despite the fact that some elements considered interesting by the investigators remained on the asphalt.

The father of one of the two asks, once more, for justice to be done for the events of the evening of August 15th: «Is it possible that, after all this time, the person responsible for running over two girls and escaping cannot be found? At this point, I wonder what cameras are for. Yet they are there and, as far as I know, they work well ».

The only thing that consoles him is the fact that the consequences of the crash were not serious: «My daughter had to undergo an operation on her arm with the insertion of a plate for the deep cut she had suffered. And then she has so many bruises, a little all over her body, as well as having taken a great fear. Her friend of hers has suffered trauma to her foot and it is not excluded that she in turn will have to be operated on ».

See also  Crash in Tambre, the world of sport in mourning for the death of Maurizio Casagrande

The electronic eyes are not lacking before and after the straight following the double roundabout “of the kebab” and there would also be a speed camera calibrated on 90 kilometers per hour, which should take pictures in continuous jet. It is possible that the driver has not used the car anymore and has not turned to a body shop or auto parts to repair the damage, but some device will have framed the license plate? «There would be important elements and there is something that does not add up to me. I wrote a letter to the mayor of Limana Milena De Zanet, who guaranteed me all the commitment necessary to arrive at the solution of the case ».

In the Prosecutor’s Office, there is an open file against unknown persons for road injuries and wrongful death. The fear is that it is not yet known who can get away with it: “I don’t understand why he doesn’t turn himself in and finally assume his responsibilities.”

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Coronavirus latest news. Covid, today another .31,088 cases...

How are the Italian beaches – Jacopo Ottaviani

The Mariupol orphans housed in Castellamonte return to...

The promise of the Brothers of Italy: “Goodbye...

He goes off the road on a scooter...

Genoa, murder of Alice Scagni, Facebook removes the...

The cases of West Nile in Fvg rise...

Stung by wasps, he goes into anaphylactic shock:...

Covid, how lethality has changed. Iss: older population...

The ambitious and resistant house of Ultra Naté...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy