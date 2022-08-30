TO THE PORT. The Limana pirate does not have a face yet. Let alone name and surname. Two weeks after the attack of two girls (a minor), on provincial 1 of the Left Piave, the investigations of the carabinieri of the Trichiana station have not yet led to concrete results. So fast were the investigations on the investments in series the other day, in Saviner di Rocca Pietore, so complicated do these older ones seem, despite the fact that some elements considered interesting by the investigators remained on the asphalt.

The father of one of the two asks, once more, for justice to be done for the events of the evening of August 15th: «Is it possible that, after all this time, the person responsible for running over two girls and escaping cannot be found? At this point, I wonder what cameras are for. Yet they are there and, as far as I know, they work well ».

The only thing that consoles him is the fact that the consequences of the crash were not serious: «My daughter had to undergo an operation on her arm with the insertion of a plate for the deep cut she had suffered. And then she has so many bruises, a little all over her body, as well as having taken a great fear. Her friend of hers has suffered trauma to her foot and it is not excluded that she in turn will have to be operated on ».

The electronic eyes are not lacking before and after the straight following the double roundabout “of the kebab” and there would also be a speed camera calibrated on 90 kilometers per hour, which should take pictures in continuous jet. It is possible that the driver has not used the car anymore and has not turned to a body shop or auto parts to repair the damage, but some device will have framed the license plate? «There would be important elements and there is something that does not add up to me. I wrote a letter to the mayor of Limana Milena De Zanet, who guaranteed me all the commitment necessary to arrive at the solution of the case ».

In the Prosecutor’s Office, there is an open file against unknown persons for road injuries and wrongful death. The fear is that it is not yet known who can get away with it: “I don’t understand why he doesn’t turn himself in and finally assume his responsibilities.”