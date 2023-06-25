the “Festival of the Ancient World” is back in Rimini — Cultural heritage

Also this year the Rimini Ancient World Festival proposes a fascinating cultural tour which from 23 June will explore the many facets of memory linked to time and times: from the memory handed down orally to writing in the classical and modern ages, be it literary, poetic or journalistic; from the memory of historical events to that, all particular and personal, linked to the evolution of time; to man’s relationship with nature and with the objects he himself creates, such as art or technology which is increasingly transforming the very functions of memory.

Memory as awareness of the past, therefore, as presentification of experience. All told through an engaging and inspiring program focused on evening talks, book presentations and visiting and educational activities of Rimini’s monuments, real concrete symbols of the very concept of memory. A calendar of events that enriches the summer in which Rimini is a candidate to become the Italian Capital of Culture 2026.

Protagonists, until 21 July, are speakers of absolute prestige, such as historians of the ancient and contemporary world John Brizzi, George Ieranò, Marcello Flores e Michelle Ponzanithe sociologist Massimiano BucchiWriter Alexander Vanoli and journalists Fabio Isman e Francesca Schianchi.

Alongside these meetings, as usual, the calendar of appointments related to books (this year transformed into Books and wordsagain with exceptional guests such as, among others, the historian of the Sorbonne Right Trainathe archaeologist of Sapienza Marcella Frangipane and the great art historian Mauro Christmas), the numerous guided tours dedicated to the rediscovery of Rimini’s museums and monuments, always read with an ancient/present dialogic perspective, without forgetting the appreciated didactic activity of the Piccolo Mondo Antico Festival.

Once again, the Festival will also be elsewhere, with meetings and activities promoted beyond the time limits of the Rimini events, by the Municipalities of Catholic (Museum of the Queen), Riccione (Museum of the Territory “Luigi Ghirotti”), St. Archangel (Muses), Verucchio (Archaeological Museum) and, this year, also at the Republic of San Marino.

The event is organized by the Municipality of Rimini – Department of Culture – Municipal Museums and non-European cultures, with the “Il Mulino” publishing company, under the patronage of the Emilia-Romagna Region and with the collaboration of the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the provinces of Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini.



The complete program of the Festival (2.41 MB)

The poster (1.72 MB)

The website of the Festival

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

