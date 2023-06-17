The festival summer in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has begun | > – Orchestra and Choir – NDR Radio Philharmonic

Status: 06/17/2023 9:45 p.m The wait is over: this year’s Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Festival has now officially opened. At the start, the Lithuanian accordion player Martynas Levickis played together with the NDR Radio Philharmonic. Here you can see the concert recording from Neubrandenburg.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 6 p.m., the Lithuanian accordion star Martynas Levickis opened this year’s Festival Summer MV as prizewinner in residence. His artistic residency was already planned for 2020 – and now it could finally take place, said festival director Ursula Haselböck at the opening.

The NDR Radiophilharmonie first performed Maurice Ravel’s “Le Tombeau de Couperin” – conducted by the Bulgarian conductor Delyana Lazarova. The musicians then presented George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” in a spectacular version for accordion and orchestra specially arranged by Levickis – which received thunderous applause and standing ovations from the audience.

For the beginning of the second half of the concert, the 33-year-old conductor chose contemporary music: “Entre’acte” by the American composer, violinist, singer – and Pulitzer Prize winner (2013) – Caroline Shaw. At the end of the evening, the NDR Radiophilharmonie played Stravinsky’s “Firebird” suite.

