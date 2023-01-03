Montmorillonite powder and other drugs are popular in Changsha drugstores

The popularity of antipyretic drugs in Changsha pharmacies has declined, and most pharmacies are out of stock for gastrointestinal drugs such as montmorillonite powder

On January 2, in the common people’s pharmacy, the reporter saw that there were sufficient antipyretic drugs on the shelves.Photo/Reporter Mei Mei

Xiaoxiang Morning News reporter Mei Mei reports from Changsha

At the beginning of the new year, some citizens have taken the lead in “yangkang”, and the popularity of anti-epidemic drugs such as ibuprofen and Lianhua Qingwen has declined. On January 2, the reporter visited a number of pharmacies in Changsha and found that some of the stores had sufficient stocks of cold and fever-reducing medicines, and the inventory pressure had been alleviated to a certain extent.

However, following the popular anti-epidemic drugs, gastrointestinal drugs including montmorillonite powder have become the hottest buying items for the New Year, and most pharmacies in Changsha are out of stock.

What is the reason behind the sell-out of gastrointestinal medicine? What are the precautions for montmorillonite powder medicine? Domestic medical experts gave the answer.

visit

“I went to several pharmacies but couldn’t find montmorillonite powder”

On January 2, the reporter came to the common people’s pharmacy and Yifeng pharmacy near Wanjiali Plaza to learn about the situation of popular drugs.

At the entrance, several common medicines are neatly arranged in the pharmacy for the public to buy, such as cough syrup for children, Banlangen granules and Yinhuang dripping pills, etc. Disposable medical surgical masks, alcohol and disinfectant and other anti-epidemic supplies are also displayed nearby .

“Ibuprofen and paracetamol tablets are on the shelves at the back, and Lianhua Qingwen is not in stock yet.” A salesperson told reporters that these popular anti-epidemic drugs have arrived one after another before the New Year’s Day. The ibuprofen currently on sale in the store comes from two pharmaceutical factories, and the prices are 14.8 yuan and 29.8 yuan respectively.

“Apart from montmorillonite powder, are there any other antidiarrheal medicines?” In the common people’s pharmacy, Mr. Liu, a citizen, was asking the sales staff for antidiarrheal medicines.

“I heard that the new virus strain can cause diarrhea, so my wife asked me to come out and take a look, and prepare some at home.” Mr. Liu told reporters that he had already prepared basic antipyretics and cold medicine half a month ago. The three of them are also in a state of “Yangkang”, “I ran to several nearby pharmacies, but I couldn’t buy montmorillonite powder.”

After buying medicine in this common people’s pharmacy failed, Mr. Liu was going to the next pharmacy.

The reporter learned from the sales staff that after the popular anti-epidemic drugs, montmorillonite powder and Changyanning are currently the targets of a new round of panic buying by citizens.

“Citizens have been coming to buy these two days during the New Year’s Day. By yesterday (January 1) evening, the montmorillonite powder and Changyanning in our store had been sold out, and the arrival time cannot be determined for the time being.” Regarding the previously popular epidemic prevention For medicines, the salesperson said that the purchase volume of citizens has decreased to a certain extent recently, “it may be that everyone is basically ‘healthy’.”

The situation of the nearby Yifeng Pharmacy is basically similar. “The montmorillonite powder was sold out on the evening of January 1, and now there is the last box of Changyanning capsules left in the store.” The salesperson of the pharmacy told reporters that popular anti-epidemic drugs are still out of stock and are contacting the headquarters to actively restock.

The reporter searched for “Ibuprofen” and “Lianhua Qingwen” on the takeaway platform and found that Chujitang, Yangtian and Dapharmacy, which showed that they were in stock, were all in a state of suspension.

The reporter called the two stores at random, and the sales staff said, “We don’t have what you want, and the online business is suspended because there is a discrepancy between the online inventory and the actual inventory.” During the call with Yangtian and Dapharmacy, the reporter I also heard that some citizens came into the store to buy Changyanning capsules, “It’s sold out, and it’s all sold out this morning (January 2).”

remind

Minors are prohibited from taking Norfloxacin

Recently, a screenshot of “About the XBB.1.5 strain reaching the top in the United States, everyone should stock up on montmorillonite powder, Zhengchangsheng, and norfloxacin” has been circulated on the Internet, and many drugs are out of stock. After “montmorillonite powder” rushed to the top of the hot search, “norfloxacin” and “minors are prohibited from taking norfloxacin” also rushed to the hot search.

What is norfloxacin? Why are minors prohibited from taking it? Norfloxacin, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, can hinder the DNA gyrase of pathogenic bacteria in the human digestive tract after taking it, hindering the replication of bacterial DNA. thereby inhibiting the bacteria. It is often used for diarrhea caused by bacteria, such as enteritis and dysentery, but it is ineffective for diarrhea caused by viruses. Because in acute diarrhea, it is mostly caused by viral infection, so when diarrhea symptoms appear, you must find out the cause and then take the corresponding medicine. Do not take this medicine indiscriminately. It should be noted that norfloxacin can hinder the growth and development of bones, so minors under the age of 18 are prohibited from taking it.

Many people around me will use antibacterial drugs on their own when they have a cold and a fever, but fever does not mean infection, let alone bacterial infection. In fact, fever is only a symptom, not the cause of the disease. Fever is part of the body’s immune mechanism. Finding the cause of fever is very important.

Common colds are mostly caused by viruses, and drug treatment is mainly based on symptomatic treatment and relief of cold symptoms. Antibacterial drugs can only kill or inhibit bacteria. When there is no bacterial infection, it is ineffective to use antibacterial drugs. Taking antibacterial drugs at the beginning of a cold is not only useless for treatment, but also causes adverse drug reactions and bacterial resistance. Only when frequent cough occurs after catching a cold, accompanied by symptoms of secondary bacterial infection such as thick yellow sputum, fever, and sore throat, you should go to the hospital for examination, and the doctor will choose corresponding antibacterial drugs for treatment according to the condition.

Moreover, there are many types of antibacterial drugs, each of which has its own characteristics, and should be selected appropriately according to different groups of people, diseases, and pathogens. After the child is sick, parents cannot use antibacterial drugs without authorization, and doctors should decide whether to use antibacterial drugs. When using antibacterial drugs, try to use narrow-spectrum antibiotics instead of broad-spectrum antibiotics, and try not to use them in combination.

Source Xiaoxiang Morning News