The FIA ​​issues a Technical Directive against possible circumvention of the budget cap

The DT45 prohibits top teams from exploiting a number of non-F1 engineering activities to circumvent the spending cap.

Since the introduction in F1 of the budget cap many stables, especially the richest and most competitive ones, have chosen to divert part of the staff to projects not related to the queen category. In this way, many teams have avoided mass layoffs and made the know-how of their engineers available, also drawing an economic advantage. The prime example is perhaps Mercedeswhich through the Applied Science division provided the INEOS UK team in the America’s Cup with massive technical support, given that the project also worked James Allison. Still in the top sailing competition, it also landed Red Bull (with the Advanced Technologies department), in collaboration with Alinghi. Also Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, Sauber e Williams they have high engineering divisions theoretically unrelated to the F1 department.

These non-F1-related activities are obviously permitted and, above all, are not regulated by the Regulation Financial, so they don’t have to fall within the spending ceiling. In theory, therefore, a team could have a component produced or developed by the non-competitive division, to then use it on its own car by paying a negligible amount compared to its real value. It is a clear regulatory flaw, which the FIA has decided to close by introducing a new one Technical Directivethe TD45which is backdated to 1 January 2023. In essence, the Federation has clarified that any component made by these departments and used in F1 falls within the budget cap, and that it will be the Federation that will appropriately interpret the value of the parts in question .

As reported by The Race, at this moment there would be no investigation into the teams, including Ferrari. A spokesman for the Scuderia di Maranello would have stated that: “To date […] the Technical Directive does not contain anything we need to deal with and we are not aware of any ongoing investigations”. Autosport instead it reports the words of another insider, according to whom: “The DT45 made an impact. Some have been forced to react because they have understood that it is no longer allowed to do certain things. The difficulty for them is that they have been doing it continuously since January 1, so they have spent part of the budget and now they have to face the problem and recover.”

