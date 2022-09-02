In the context of the “double reduction” policy, this year, the Ministry of Education issued the “Compulsory Education Curriculum Plan (2022 Edition)”, requiring schools to officially upgrade labor courses to compulsory education courses starting from the fall of 2022. “Labor education” has gradually become a hot topic in the education circle. Since the beginning of this year, Yangjiang Town, Gaochun District, Nanjing City has actively explored labor education courses with various forms and rich connotations, focusing on the development of labor education and the promotion of student development as the core.

On September 3, the new semester is about to usher in the first weekend after the start of the new semester. The “half the field and one sky” labor research base jointly built by the Xinhua Newspaper Media Group Junction News Client and the People’s Government of Yangjiang Town, Gaochun District, Nanjing City It will be officially established on the same day. Yangjiang Town has provided the research base with a total area of ​​about 30 acres of land. Sowing, farming, watering, maintenance, picking, and all aspects of field work can be carried out on this land. The gong is also about to start on the same day.

Only with hands-on work can we appreciate how difficult it is for the farmer to cultivate; only by soaking in the sweat left by himself, the harvested melons and fruits will be extraordinarily sweet. Teachers, students and parent representatives of 6 schools, including Nanjing Jinling Middle School Experimental Primary School, Shigu Road Primary School, Kaopeng Primary School, Jianye Road Primary School, Jiaying Primary School, and Yangjiang Central Primary School, will be invited to the first lesson of “Half the Land and One Sky”. Go to the event site to witness the establishment of the labor research base and participate in the base’s farming. Under the guidance of the teacher, the children will cultivate and loosen the soil on the spot, and sow the seeds of the first batch of crops by themselves. The meeting point news client will be broadcast live throughout the whole process. Students and parents who want to learn agricultural knowledge and experience the labor process on the spot with the labor class teacher must not miss it.

(Scan the QR code at 10:00 am on September 3 to enter the live broadcast room of the meeting point to watch the live broadcast of the event)

Walking out of the classroom, into the countryside, into the nature, while experiencing the beauty of labor, children are trained to have correct labor values ​​and good labor quality. Looking forward to your attention for the first lesson of “half the field and one day”.

Xinhua Daily·Interchange reporter Lu Wei/Wen Chengrui/Graphics