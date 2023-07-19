The Fiesta del Mar 2023 Festivals qualifiers were held

Success in the Qualifiers of the Festivals of Minstrels Vallenatos and Verano and Música al Mar

The Fiesta del Mar 2023 in Santa Marta promises to be unforgettable with the Vallenatos Minstrels Festival and the Summer Festival and Music to the Sea, where local talent will be the protagonist. The qualifiers for these cultural festivals were carried out with complete success at the Teatro Santa Marta.

At the Summer and Music to the Sea Festival, 58 registered artists in rhythms such as afrobeat, electronic, reggae, ska, blues, electrofusion, cumbia, champeta, rap and urban they gave their best to reach the final. At the Vallenatos Minstrel Festival, 35 registered in the unpublished song category they paid tribute to the vallenato genre and to the minstrels that have marked musical history in the Caribbean region.

First place winners at both festivals will receive cash prizes: $3,500,000 for the Vallenatos Minstrels Festival and $3,100,000 for the Summer and Music of the Sea Festival. Second and third places will also receive cash prizes.

The final of the Vallenatos Minstrel Festival will take place on July 29 at El Rodadero beachwhile the final of the Summer Festival and Music to the Sea will be on July 30.

