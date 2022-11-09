(Photo by the South Square of China International Import Expo: Chang Shuai Shuai)

China Net Finance, November 8 (Reporter Chang Shuai Shuai) View global boutiques and gather opportunities in the world. So far, the China International Import Expo has gone through five years.

According to Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau, a total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations participated in this year’s CIIE, and 284 Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders participated in the business exhibition. All member states of the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership” (RCEP) have companies participating in the exhibition, and the number of participating countries along the “Belt and Road” and the SCO also increased compared with the previous session. At the same time, Nicaragua, Djibouti, Mauritania, Comoros, Mozambique, Congo (DRC), Iraq and Iceland will participate in the national exhibition for the first time.

As in previous years, many companies will use the CIIE as a booth for the world‘s premiere of new products, new technologies, and China‘s premiere. This year, Johnson & Johnson’s magnetic positioning multi-channel pulse ablation catheter VARIPULSE for the treatment of atrial fibrillation ushered in its “world premiere” at the CIIE. In addition, Johnson & Johnson also brought the drug palm paliperidone ester injection (PP6M), which is the world‘s first and only drug that can effectively treat schizophrenia twice a year.

The 5th CIIE will display more content, with a new area for the crop seed industry. On November 8, the audience visited the high-yield fruit and vegetable seedlings in the exhibition area of ​​Guangming Home Port.

Walking into the second floor of the food exhibition area, the reporter saw that the French Castel Pavilion had arranged a “Castell Express” from “Bordeaux-Shanghai”. Many antique furniture of hundreds of years were displayed on the train, bringing the audience ” Travel through time”.

In the pharmaceutical exhibition area, as an old friend of the Expo, GSK has accelerated the approval, launch and access of various products in China, from “exhibits to commodities”, from “first exhibition to first place”. Mepolizumab injection, which once again appeared on the stage of the Expo this year, will be approved by the State Food and Drug Administration within two weeks after its “first show” at the Expo in 2021, and the first prescription will be issued in July this year. Realize the identity leap from “first exhibition” to “first place”. At the same time, this year’s GSK booth also held a lupus-themed photo exhibition, presenting the journey of lupus patients’ “break out of the cocoon”, encouraging patients and raising women’s awareness of the disease.

Paying attention to women’s health is one of the themes that many companies in the pharmaceutical exhibition area focus on this year. This year’s CIIE is O’Jallon’s debut, and it is also the first time that O’Jalon has officially appeared at the CIIE as an independent operating company after it was split from Merck & Co last year. Ojialong brings a series of innovative products to the China debut and the debut of the Expo, including a “fertility-friendly” contraceptive option – currently the only approved single-root subcutaneous implant contraceptive product Ebonone (etonogestrel). implants) etc.

In the consumer goods exhibition area, the “Diamond Mahjong”, a high-end jewelry custom brand, “Diamond Mahjong” made its “first show” at the 5th CIIE, attracting onlookers.

In fact, the CIIE is not only a platform for commodity trading, cooperation and negotiation, but also a platform for cultural exchanges between different countries and different companies. This year is the third time for the NBA to participate in the CIIE. In addition to the basketball interactive area, the exhibition hall also introduces the NBA’s development in China for more than 40 years, NBA care actions, and the development of NBA youth basketball through video materials, conveying the NBA’s social responsibility and cultural spirit.

Low-carbon wind is the mainstream of the 5th CIIE. This year’s CIIE adheres to the “green, environmentally friendly and sustainable” exhibition direction, and continues to build a “zero-carbon CIIE”. In the P&G exhibition hall, the colorful “air capsules” on the wall attracted inquiries from exhibitors. The reporter learned that P&G’s newly upgraded “air capsule” ushered in its global debut at the CIIE. It not only added recycled plastic PCR to the materials used in production, but also brought solutions suitable for different industries and products to help realize express delivery. Packaging “zero carbon”.

The reporter noticed that compared with previous CIIEs, there are many more live-streaming staff at the 5th CIIE. The company not only negotiates and cooperates with global companies in the CIIE pavilion, but also will bring goods to the live broadcast room. “Bring” into the exhibition hall and sell products on the spot.

