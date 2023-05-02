The fifth D of Spataro to discover the ancient Spa of the City of Histonium: Salus per acquam

Friday 28 April 2023 was a particularly interesting and captivating day for the students of the class 5D of the primary school “Spataro” IC1 of Vasto. With the class teachers, the students went to the historic center of Vasto to learn more about the history of the ancient Histonium. In via Adriatica, in front of the portal of the collapsed church of S. Pietro, the FAI delegate led them to the archaeological site of the “Baths of Neptune”, the largest in the entire Adriatic area of ​​central-southern Italy, the ancient SPA of the city. They observed the precious mosaics of the “frigidarium” including the effigy of the god Neptune, those of the Nereids and the Cupid of the “Calidarium”. The itinerary then continued on the two roads (cardo and decumanus) which are at the base of the city of the ancient Histonium, and the students were able to observe the walls in “opus reticulatum” on which the current houses in via Anelli stand as well as the small church of the “Trinity”. Finally, the group stopped in front of the monument of the poet Gabriele Rossetti from Vasto from which the name of the square derives which once housed the amphitheater where the “naumachie” took place and it is precisely by crossing the current via Naumachia that they traveled the route from which the water used to fill the theater passed.