On the afternoon of March 20, the fifth meeting of directors of the Standing Committee of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress was held. Shi Xinxin, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over and delivered a speech. Zheng Hui, Lin Qijun, Li Jie, deputy directors of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Fang Zaimin, secretary general, attended the meeting.

The meeting heard and reviewed the implementation plan of the Standing Committee of the Hebi Municipal People’s Congress on launching the special survey of “Hebi City Land and Space Planning (2021-2035)”, and the “Decision of the Standing Committee of the Hebi Municipal People’s Congress on Promoting the Participation of All People and Supporting the Construction of a Civilized City in the Country” (Draft)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Decision”), the report of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress on the preparations for the second meeting of the Twelfth People’s Congress of Hebi City and the third meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress The review report of the Qualification Review Committee of the National People’s Congress on the vacancy and by-election of the 12th National People’s Congress of Hebi City, and studied the initial training of the National People’s Congress and other related matters.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, carry out high-quality special research on land and space planning, pay attention to going deep into the grassroots and the front line to understand all aspects of the situation, find problems in the research, find out the cause, put forward opinions and suggestions in a targeted manner, and transform the research process into In order to promote the key points and the process of cracking difficult points, the research results are transformed into powerful measures to promote the scientific preparation of planning. We must adhere to the goal orientation, earnestly promote and implement the “Decision”, further mobilize the people of the city to respond to the call of the Municipal Party Committee, actively participate in the construction of a national civilized city, fully promote the realization of the creation goals, let the people share the creation results, and enhance the people’s sense of happiness, sense of gain. It is necessary to adhere to the result orientation, carefully organize the initial training of deputies to the National People’s Congress, comprehensively improve the ability of the new deputies to perform their duties, and promote the high-quality development of the work of the National People’s Congress. It is necessary to do a good job in preparing for the second meeting of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress with high standards, carefully organize arrangements, strictly enforce the discipline of the meeting, and ensure that a united, democratic, pragmatic and efficient meeting is held to ensure that the meeting is a complete success.

The meeting decided that the third meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress will be held on March 21.