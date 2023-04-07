He wants to repeat the cast of the original 2001 film.

“Shrek” will have a fifth part and hopes to reunite in that new film the main cast that gave voice to the characters of the original 2001 film, producer Chris Meledandri said Tuesday, confirming that DreamWorks is already working on that project.

«We hope that the cast will return. The talks are starting now and everything indicates that the actors are enthusiastic about the idea of ​​​​returning, “he said in an interview with the specialized media Variety.

At the beginning of the century, comedian Mike Myers gave voice to Shrek, the green ogre who against his will is forced to rescue Princess Fiona, played by Cameron Diaz, while he is accompanied by an annoying and talkative donkey, whom he gave life to. Eddie Murphy.

The success of the film that mixed the most iconic characters from fairy tales was such that it had four more films and a Christmas special.

His legacy continues and although the actors have not signed any agreement, the chances of having the original voices in the film are high. An example of this was when Murphy responded in January to the Canadian medium Etalk that he would “accept in two seconds” to be part of the fifth installment.

The “The Nutty Professor” actor even wishes his character would have a movie of his own, just like the role of Puss in Boots, who first appeared in “Shrek 2” (2004), voiced by Antonio. Banderas, and who later starred in “Puss in Boots” (2011) and “Puss in Boots: The last wish” (2022).

One of DreamWorks’ first projects, The Ogre Saga became a tremendous critical and ratings success upon its debut. That first film won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and grossed more than $488.4 million at the worldwide box office.

“Shrek” was a shock to DreamWorks, which over the last decade has grown to become a benchmark in the animation sector with projects such as “Madagascar”, “Kung Fu Panda” or “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia”. .

EFE

