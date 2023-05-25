The fight against child sexual predators in Meta continues – news

The Prosecutor’s Office, through the CTI investigators of the Caivas Center for Comprehensive Care for Victims of Sexual Abuse, carried out operations against three men, who were prosecuted for being the alleged perpetrators of committing sexual crimes against minors in the department of Meta .

abusive stepfather

In the first of the cases, Luis Eduardo Guayara was captured in the village of San José de las Palmas, in the rural area of ​​Acacías (Meta), since there was an order issued against him issued by a court in that municipality, a procedure carried out by servers of the CTI with the support of the Sijín of the National Police.

The complaint in this case was made known through the victim’s mother, a minor under 12 years of age, to whom, presumably, the prisoner had subjected her to sexual harassment, for which the Prosecutor charged her with the crimes of abusive carnal access with under fourteen years of age, he did not agree to the charges, however, the judge accepted the request of the accusing entity and sent him to jail where he will have to face the judicial process against him.

Man would have abused his stepsister for two years

This is a case known to the authorities, and it indicates that the prisoner would have taken advantage of his dominant position over his 6-year-old half-sister, to subject her to actions of sexual connotation for two years, in a village in the municipality of Restrepo (Meta).

The paternal grandmother was the one who denounced the case that led to the whereabouts of the alleged aggressor, who was captured and brought before a judge with a guarantee control function, who, assessing the evidence presented by the Prosecutor, accepted his claims and legalized his capture and sent him to jail. The defendant did not accept the charges of abusive carnal access with a child under fourteen years of age leveled against him.

Stepfather of two girls, apparently subjected to sexual abuse.

This case was denounced by the girls’ parent, for which a Caivas Prosecutor took the pertinent actions to charge the victims’ stepfather, the alleged sexual aggressor of the minors aged 8 and 11.

The investigations managed to establish that the assaults and harassment to which they were subjected occurred during three years between 2020 and 2022, in the municipalities of Castilla La Nueva and Granada (Meta), when the captured took advantage of the fact that he was left alone in the house. with the minors, while their parent worked.

He was captured in the department of Boyacá by uniformed Highway Police officers, who, upon requesting his background, realized that he had an arrest warrant against him as an alleged perpetrator of committing sexual crimes.

The prosecuting entity presented him before the guarantee control judge, and charged him with the crimes of violent carnal access – abusive carnal access and sexual act with a child under 14 years of age, charges he did not accept. The subject was sent to prison.

