the fight for 16 years of ‘Pollo’ Mata to conquer the crown of the Vallenato Festival

In 2021, with the defeat on the surface and after occupying second place in the Vallenato Festival that year, Javier Matta said no more. “I think that the important thing about this whole journey is what was learned. It has been several years that they have finally given me public support. There will be a year to reconsider but the truth is that I don’t think I will present myself again ”, Matta expressed a hurt, at that moment, to EL PILÓN.

It was a goodbye to the crown with which he dreamed since he was a child. She threw in the towel despite the fact that a large part of the attending public, year after year, He showed his support.

‘El Pollo’ Matta, a native of Santa Marta, had been looking for the crown of professional king for a decade and a half. He arrived at the Festival in the Youth category, between 2004 and 2007. Since 2008, he began his fight for the highest award and reached three third places in 2012, 2014 and 2019and a viceroyalty in 2021.

In 2016 he was eliminated in the first round. One year he had a broken fifth metatarsal that prevented him from participating.

Until Sunday night April 30, 2023 when she finally heard her name at the top of the Professional category of the 56 Vallenato Legend Festival.

However, Matta tried again. She left behind the bitter pills of the times he stayed at the door of the throne or, like in 2016, when he was eliminated without taking the stage.

On this occasion, the Samaritan ‘Chicken’ was accompanied by two showers in the competition as Omer ‘Manón’ Castile, in the box, and ‘Ñeko’ Montenegro, in the guacharaca.

On the Colacho Mendoza stage, where only the best raise their arms in victory, the accordion player was crowned on Sunday night as the Vallenato King of the 56 Vallenato Legend Festival.

“There were 12 versions of insistence, of discipline, of people telling me, Javier Segundo, that you are not going to make it, but always motivated and with the satisfaction and desire that he was finally going to achieve it, one day.”, Matta said in dialogue with EL PILÓN after getting off the stage.

The native of Santa Marta prevailed in the final battle to their contenders José Juan Camilo Guerra, Camilo Molina, Enderson Rada, Chucho Ocampo and Omar Hernández.

The 33-year-old typist masterfully interpreted the walk ‘Jardín de Fundación’, the merengue ‘La fama’, the son ‘Marisela’ and the puya ‘Gallo peligroso’.

