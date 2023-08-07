The Fight of the Century will be Broadcast on Musk’s “X” Social Network

Elon Musk, owner of the social network “X” (formerly known as Twitter), announced that the expected confrontation between him and Mark Zuckerberg will be broadcast on his digital platform. L

The “fight of the century”, as it has been called, was agreed through the social networks of Musk and Zuckerberg. While the possibility of the showdown taking place in Las Vegas or even the Colosseum in Rome was initially raised, Musk’s social media broadcast announcement adds an interesting twist to the narrative.

The announcement was made this Sunday, August 6, 2023, by Elon Musk, who also reported that all the income generated by the broadcast of the fight will go to charity for the benefit of veterans. For her part, Linda Yaccarino, executive director of the social network “X”, shared that the platform would release its calendar to accommodate the event.

Although Musk has been training with mixed martial arts experts such as Lex Fridman and George St-Pierre, Zuckerberg also revealed that he has installed an octagonal ring in his garden. For his part, Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has been mediating between the two businessmen in relation to the fight.

It should be noted that so far, Mark Zuckerberg has not ruled on the broadcast of the fight on the social network “X”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

