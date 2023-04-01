After a long gestation and some problems on the set, Francis Ford Coppola’s latest effort – Megalopolis – is ready to show itself to the public. The filming, in fact, ended in recent days.

The he resumed Of Megapolis – epic of Francis Ford Coppola from all star cast – they are officially terminate – as reported in the project’s Instagram account. Despite the production problems and the differences on setthe feature film will finally be able to reach theaters around the world.

Megalopolis – Plot and cast of the film by Francis Ford Coppola

Work on the project had started last fall and, how announced on Instagramhave ended in recent days. Coppola – who had been looking for over a decade for a production company ready to invest in his vision – he personally financed Megalopolis, allocating a budget of approximately 120 million dollars, obtained from the sale of his winery in the Napa Valley. The news of the end of filming therefore confirms a rumor leaked in recent days – directly from WonderCon 2023 – or that theThe film will be in theaters by the end of 2024. However, a production that proved not easy, as mentioned, due to the changes in progress – aimed at reducing costs – and the abandonment of numerous members of the visual effects team and some set designers.

The protagonist of the project is Adam Driver, who revealed that the experience on the set – despite the numerous problems – turned out to be one of the best of his career. Beside him, moves a cast all star, in which the presence of Shia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza, Forest Whitaker, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne and Dustin Hoffman stands out. According to the words of the same Coppola – involved in the project also as screenwriter – Megalopolis will tell a story of political ambition, in which conflicting loves and hopes of some “genius” individuals will collide and merge, against the backdrop of an alternative version of New York, called New Rome. The plot should particularly revolve around the utopian dream of an architect (Adam Driver), who will be hindered by the mayor of the city, a symbol of a modernity incapable of solving its own social problems and therefore destined to succumb. THE stylistic references of the project instead recall theAncient Rome and theRoman Empire, as can also be seen from the bizarre look sported by Shia LeBeouf on set. The director, absent from the scene for twelve years – his latest effort, Twixtdates back to 2011 – he then decided to go back behind the camera to make a project among the most anticipated of the next film season. So all that remains is to wait for more updates on a more precise release date.