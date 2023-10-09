Home » The Final Debate: Candidates Vying to Replace Alberto Fernández Discuss Security, Work, and the Environment
The Final Debate: Candidates Vying to Replace Alberto Fernández Discuss Security, Work, and the Environment

The Final Debate: Candidates Vying to Replace Alberto Fernández Discuss Security, Work, and the Environment

Five Candidates Prepare for Final Meeting Ahead of Argentina’s Elections

This Sunday marks the last meeting for the five candidates vying to replace current Peronist leader Alberto Fernández before the upcoming elections on October 22. Following their presentations on the economy, education, and human rights last Sunday, the focus of this meeting will be on security, work, and the environment.

According to the latest polls, Javier Milei, the candidate from La Libertad Avanza, is predicted to secure a victory. However, it is anticipated that he will not have enough of an advantage to avoid a second round of voting.

During the debate, two strong contenders seeking to close the gap will be Sergio Massa, the Peronist and current Minister of Economy, and Patricia Bullrich, the conservative and former Security Minister under the Mauricio Macri administration (2015-2019). They currently hold the second and third positions in the polls, respectively.

The Left Front candidate, lawyer, and current national deputy Myiriam Bregman, as well as the dissident Peronist Juan Schiaretti, the current governor of the province of Córdoba, will also participate in the meeting.

As the election date draws nearer, the candidates are making their final pushes to secure voter support and build their respective coalitions. All eyes will be on the outcome of this meeting as it may provide valuable insights into the strategies and positions of each candidate.

