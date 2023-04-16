The final episode of ‘Exemplary Taxi 2’, the highest audience rating of 21%, the beauty of the species… Can we wait for season 3

(Source = SBS ‘Exemplary Taxi 2’ capture)

‘Exemplary Taxi 2’ recorded the highest ratings and reaped a kind of beauty.

According to Nielsen Korea, a ratings research company on the 16th, the final episode of ‘Exemplary Taxi 2’, which aired the previous day, recorded an audience rating of 25.6%, 21.8% in the metropolitan area, 21.0% nationwide, and 8.2% in 2049. This is the highest record among miniseries in 2023.

In the final episode, the Rainbow Team, who has been acting as an agent for revenge for the wronged people, was drawn with a sense of urgency as they beat down the members of the evil organization Golden Society hidden behind various crimes.

The Rainbow Team, led by Kim Do-gi (Lee Je-hoon), drove the Golden Society into a corner by blocking the core funding line. Representative Jang (played by Eui-seong Kim) went to Ha-joon On (played by Jae-ha Shin) and informed him of the misdeeds the parish priest had committed against him.

He informed On Ha-jun, who knew himself as an orphan, that he had been kidnapped and that the man he had killed under the direction of the parish priest was his father. In response, On Ha-joon ended his life by jumping off the roof with Gyojang, who pointed a gun at him, saying, “I will end the fight with my own hands.”

The Rainbow Team, which returned to their daily lives, was also depicted one year later. In particular, Dogi, who infiltrated the military to investigate the case of a female sergeant who committed suicide after suffering secondary assault after reporting sexual assault in the military, faced the client (Moon Chae-won) and raised expectations by suggesting season 3.

‘Exemplary Taxi 2’ is a series of ‘Exemplary Taxi’ broadcast in 2021, and ended the season with as much love as Season 1. In this season, it drew attention by re-examining big cases such as sexual exploitation sharing rooms, pseudo-religions, club gates, and human rights violations at welfare centers.

As it has gained great popularity both domestically and abroad, attention is focusing on whether ‘Exemplary Taxi’ will return to Season 3.