In an exciting match that marked the start of the final hexagonal of the U-17 South American Championship, the current champion of the tournament won 2-0 against Chile.

Argentina beat Chile 2-0, with an outstanding presentation by Claudio Echeverri.

The match was full of intensity and emotion from the first minute, with both teams looking for the goal that would give them the advantage. However, it was the “Albicelestes” who managed to open the scoring through a goal against Víctor Campos, who unfortunately deflected the ball into his own goal in the 42nd minute. Despite the goal against, Chile did not give up. and continued fighting for the tie, plays from the sides and imprecise triangulations were part of the Chilean tactics, but it was the champion team that increased the score at the end of the first half. Claudio “el Diablito” Echeverri, received a filtered ball and the technique of the River Play midfielder stood out once again, where with absolute coldness he eluded the Chilean goalkeeper and defined with a powerful shot that slipped into the goal of Valdés; With this goal, Echeverri has 4 goals and is the top scorer in the competition. The Argentine squad knew how to maintain the advantage and control the game, while Chile followed the goal that allowed them to close the gap. However, the defense of the champion team was solid and did not allow the Chileans to convert. With this victory, the current champion of the U-17 South American Championship takes an important step towards defending their title, while Chile will have to work hard to recover from this defeat and continue fighting for a place among the stars of the South American championship. The teams that dispute the final hexagonal of the tournament are: Ecuador, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Venezuela and Brazil.

