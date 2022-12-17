The Regional Council approved the budget maneuver for 2023 with the votes in favor of the majority of the Centre-right and the against vote of Pd, Movimento Cinque Stelle, Pact for Autonomy, Citizens and Open Sinistra Fvg, while the councilor of the Mixed Group Walter Zalukar he chose abstention judging interventions in the health field in a negative way.

The green light to bills 182 (Connected), 183 (Stability) and 184 (Estimated budget 2023-2025) is the last major financial planning act of the council led by governor Massimiliano Fedriga, a few months after the end of the legislature. Before the final vote, Fedriga thanked “the valuable work of the finance councilor, Barbara Zilli, and the loyal support of the Majority: our results are the result of teamwork”.

The president of the Regional Council remarked in particular – of his government mandate – the enhancement of the autonomy of Friuli Venezia Giulia through “the renegotiation of the financial agreements with the State: in 2018 we had to give more than 800 million, today we have halved that contribution . And if there aren’t the resources, even the skills make little sense”.

“During the mandate – the governor underlined again – we also obtained competence over local taxes, another precious element for our autonomy”. Fedriga also said he was proud «of the great work on investments, with a perspective vision. The same goes for healthcare, where many steps take time. In the meantime, however, the sector has 118 million more available, and the same goes for the environment, which is by no means a Cinderella».

In this regard, the president invited “not to ideologize the energy transition” and to focus “on the self-sufficiency of Western democracies in energy supply”, before dwelling “on the positive numbers of tourism, which have made us recover the levels of the pre -pandemic” and on the “very strong policy in support of the family”.

On the other hand, the evaluation of the oppositions is very critical. “Our political judgment is totally negative – observed Roberto Cosolini, minority speaker for the Democratic Party -. In recent years we have presented hundreds of amendments and almost all of them have been rejected, but then the council has often taken up our ideas, however wasting precious time in many sectors”.

Even more drastic Cristian Sergo: “I would give zero vote to this maneuver, the same number of amendments that you approved for us – said the M5S rapporteur -, yet they were common sense and not ideological proposals”. «The absolutely negative opinion – said Furio Honsell (Open Sinistra Fvg) – concerns all 5 years, not just this budget. I’m afraid this warrant will leave no trace.”

“We see more shadows than lights – echoed Tiziano Centis (Citizens) – and many critical issues, especially in the health sector”. While Massimo Moretuzzo, leader of the Pact for Autonomy, is convinced that «the large amount of resources has not been used in the right way. And if investments are made wrong in periods of fat, the negative impacts are not seen immediately, but come in the long run».

A completely different music resounds in the centre-right orchestra. “We may have made mistakes, but in five years we have given many answers to the citizens,” said the group leader of the League, Mauro Bordin, underlining “the cohesion of the majority groups”.

Concept also dear to Claudio Giacomelli, group leader of Fratelli d’Italia: «We remained united for five years on every single vote. And I am amazed when I hear talk of the fortunate Giunta, almost as if Vaia, pandemic and war were synonymous with good luck ». “The center-right wins, the left loses and explains: our change of pace has been almost merciless compared to the past”, summarized Franco Mattiussi, majority speaker for Forza Italia.

While Mauro Di Bert, group leader of Progetto Fvg/Ar, spoke of “five wonderful years” and of a “rich” financial maneuver, attentive to the contingent but also to the prospects”. Councilor Zilli also intervened to thank “the professionalism of the offices”, underlining “the spirit of service with which everyone worked to better serve our Region” and also thanking the Opposition councilors.

A “thank you” to the Bureau, the Conference of Group Leaders, the Giunta and council groups also came from the President of the Chamber, Piero Mauro Zanin. Before the final vote, 42 agendas had been accepted, 10 of which were reformulated at the request of the governor, while the councilors rejected by majority vote another 11 motions that had not passed the scrutiny of the Giunta.